F’ESTIVAL DE RUSSOL ! LES 4 SAISONS DE L’UNIVERS ASTRO MUSIQUE Laure-Minervois 1 août 2025 16:30

Aude

F’ESTIVAL DE RUSSOL ! LES 4 SAISONS DE L’UNIVERS ASTRO MUSIQUE Laure-Minervois Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-01 16:30:00

fin : 2025-08-01 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-01

Pour sa 4ème édition, l’association Minervois, Music and More a décidé de lancer un vrai festival pendant quatre jours au Domaine de Russol à Laure-Minervois.

Au programme, 6 concerts nocturnes, mais également de nombreuses animations et stands pour les grands et les petits en fin d’après-midi !

16h30 animations

19h30 diner

21h30 concerts.

LES 4 SAISONS DE L’UNIVERS

Série ou suite de 4 conférences distinctes « astro-musicales » qui explorent la rencontre entre l’astrophysique et la musique, révélant l’harmonie profonde entre l’univers et l’être humain.

Elles invitent à une prise de conscience de notre place dans le cosmos, nous aidant à nous décentrer pour mieux comprendre que le ciel n’est pas extérieur à nous.

À travers cette approche poétique et scientifique, elles offrent un voyage qui relie l’art et la compréhension de notre univers.

.

Laure-Minervois 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 6 19 65 58 82 infos@russol.fr

English :

For its 4th edition, the Minervois, Music and More association has decided to launch a real festival over four days at the Domaine de Russol in Laure-Minervois.

The program includes 6 evening concerts, as well as a host of events and stands for young and old alike in the late afternoon!

4:30 pm: entertainment

7:30pm: dinner

9:30pm: concerts.

THE 4 SEASONS OF THE UNIVERSE

Series or suite of 4 distinct « astro-musical » lectures exploring the encounter between astrophysics and music, revealing the profound harmony between the universe and the human being.

They invite us to become aware of our place in the cosmos, helping us to decentralize and better understand that the sky is not external to us.

Through this poetic and scientific approach, they offer a journey that links art and understanding of our universe.

German :

Ausgabe hat der Verein Minervois, Music and More beschlossen, vier Tage lang ein richtiges Festival auf der Domaine de Russol in Laure-Minervois zu veranstalten.

Auf dem Programm stehen 6 Nachtkonzerte, aber auch zahlreiche Animationen und Stände für Groß und Klein am späten Nachmittag!

16.30 Uhr: Animationen

19.30 Uhr: Abendessen

21.30 Uhr: Konzerte.

DIE 4 JAHRESZEITEN DES UNIVERSUMS

Serie oder Folge von 4 verschiedenen « astro-musikalischen » Vorträgen, die das Zusammentreffen von Astrophysik und Musik erforschen und die tiefe Harmonie zwischen dem Universum und dem Menschen offenbaren.

Sie laden dazu ein, sich unseres Platzes im Kosmos bewusst zu werden und helfen uns dabei, uns zu dezentrieren, um besser zu verstehen, dass der Himmel nicht außerhalb von uns ist.

Durch diesen poetischen und wissenschaftlichen Ansatz bieten sie eine Reise, die Kunst und das Verständnis unseres Universums miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Per la sua quarta edizione, l’associazione Minervois, Music and More ha deciso di lanciare un vero e proprio festival di quattro giorni presso il Domaine de Russol a Laure-Minervois.

Il programma prevede 6 concerti serali, oltre a una serie di eventi e bancarelle per grandi e piccini nel tardo pomeriggio!

16.30: intrattenimento

19.30: cena

21.30: concerti.

LE 4 STAGIONI DELL’UNIVERSO

Una serie o suite di 4 conferenze « astro-musicali » separate che esplorano l’incontro tra astrofisica e musica, rivelando la profonda armonia tra l’universo e gli esseri umani.

Ci invitano a prendere coscienza del nostro posto nel cosmo, aiutandoci a decentrarci e a capire meglio che il cielo non è fuori di noi.

Attraverso questo approccio poetico e scientifico, offrono un viaggio che collega l’arte alla comprensione del nostro universo.

Espanol :

Para su 4ª edición, la asociación Minervois, Música y Más ha decidido lanzar un auténtico festival durante cuatro días en el Domaine de Russol, en Laure-Minervois.

El programa incluye 6 conciertos nocturnos y, por la tarde, numerosas actividades y puestos de venta para grandes y pequeños

16.30 h: espectáculo

19.30 h: cena

21.30 h: conciertos.

LAS 4 ESTACIONES DEL UNIVERSO

Una serie o suite de 4 conferencias « astro-musicales » independientes que exploran el encuentro entre la astrofísica y la música, revelando la profunda armonía entre el universo y los seres humanos.

Nos invitan a tomar conciencia de nuestro lugar en el cosmos, ayudándonos a descentrarnos y a comprender mejor que el cielo no está fuera de nosotros.

A través de este enfoque poético y científico, ofrecen un viaje que vincula el arte y la comprensión de nuestro universo.

L’événement F’ESTIVAL DE RUSSOL ! LES 4 SAISONS DE L’UNIVERS ASTRO MUSIQUE Laure-Minervois a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme