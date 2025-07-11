Festival de Saint-Céré dans l’Art-Rue Atelier Danse Hip-Hop Saint-Céré 11 juillet 2025 15:30

Art Rue édition 2025 Pour amateurs et initiés, l’atelier permet de s’essayer à la danse hip-hop en découvrant différentes techniques. Un moment d’échange et de création.

Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie +33 6 33 10 02 83 saintceredanslartrue@gmail.com

English :

Art Rue édition 2025: For amateurs and initiates alike, this workshop lets you try your hand at hip-hop dance and discover different techniques. A moment of exchange and creation.

German :

Art Rue Ausgabe 2025: Für Amateure und Fortgeschrittene bietet der Workshop die Möglichkeit, sich im Hip-Hop-Tanz zu versuchen und dabei verschiedene Techniken zu entdecken. Ein Moment des Austauschs und der Kreativität.

Italiano :

Art Rue édition 2025: Per i dilettanti e gli iniziati, questo workshop offre la possibilità di cimentarsi nella danza hip-hop e di scoprire diverse tecniche. È un momento di condivisione e di creazione.

Espanol :

Art Rue édition 2025: Para aficionados e iniciados, este taller le ofrece la oportunidad de probar la danza hip-hop y descubrir diferentes técnicas. Es un momento para compartir y crear.

