Festival de Science-Fiction Les Mycéliades LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

Festival de Science-Fiction Les Mycéliades

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma le Grand Rio et la médiathèque La Route des Savoirs Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-01-31

fin : 2026-02-15

2026-01-31

Festival de science-fiction Les Mycéliades.

– 31 janvier à 21h, soirée d’ouverture au cinéma avec quiz et lots à gagner.

– 6 février dès 18h45, soirée Horreur au cinéma.

– 7 février, atelier origami Ghibli à 14h30 à la médiathèque (dès 8 ans, sur inscription), puis à 16h, atelier de cuisine japonaise au cinéma après la projection de Nausicaä de la vallée du vent.

– 8 février à 16h, projection du Petit dinosaure suivie d’un atelier jeune public.

– 11 février dès 14h, après-midi rétro gaming à la médiathèque avec l’association Minna No Game.

– 13 février à 17h, blind test SF et fantasy à la médiathèque et Rétro Rio au cinéma.

– 14 février dès 16h, après-midi jeux de société au cinéma avec l’association Au-delà des jeux.

English :

Les Mycéliades science fiction festival.

– january 31 at 9pm, opening night at the cinema with quiz and prizes to be won.

– february 6 at 6:45pm, Horror evening at the cinema.

– february 7, Ghibli origami workshop at 2:30 p.m. at the mediatheque (ages 8 and up, registration required), then at 4 p.m., Japanese cooking workshop at the cinema after the screening of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

– february 8 at 4pm, screening of Le Petit dinosaure followed by a workshop for young audiences.

– february 11 at 2pm, retro gaming afternoon at the mediatheque with the Minna No Game association.

– february 13 at 5pm, SF and fantasy blind test at the mediatheque and Retro Rio at the cinema.

– february 14 from 4pm, board games afternoon at the cinema with the Au-delà des jeux association.

