Festival de théâtre Ici ou Là Frappadingue Rue de la Burg Puttelange-lès-Thionville

Festival de théâtre Ici ou Là Frappadingue

Rue de la Burg Espace devant la Burg Puttelange-lès-Thionville Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 10:45:00

2025-09-28

Françouille a le plaisir et l’honneur de vous raconter l’abracadabrante histoire du chevalier Frap­padingue. Le chevalier, à la fierté débordante, accompagné de son écuyer Françouille, est à la recherche d’une donzelle, si possible en détresse, afin de l’épouser sur-le-champ. Malheureusement si le che­valier brille l’épée à la main, avec les donzelles, il ne sait pas y faire. Chaque sauvetage finit en fiasco. Et quel fiasco !

Afin de conjurer le mauvais sort, le chevalier Frappadingue s’en va quérir l’aide d’une sombre sorcière au fin fond d’une forêt. La magie opère … et les voilà mari et femme, laissant Françouille seul et sans emploi.Tout public

Rue de la Burg Espace devant la Burg Puttelange-lès-Thionville 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 05 60 accueil@cc-ce.com

English :

Françouille is pleased and honored to tell you the amazing story of Chevalier Frappadingue. The knight, with overflowing pride, accompanied by his squire Françouille, is on the hunt for a damsel, if possible in distress, in order to marry her on the spot. Unfortunately, while the knight shines with sword in hand, he’s no match for damsels. Every rescue ends in a fiasco. And what a fiasco it is!

To ward off bad luck, the Frappadingue knight sets off to seek the help of a dark witch deep in the forest. The magic happens? and they become husband and wife, leaving Françouille jobless and alone.

German :

Françouille hat das Vergnügen und die Ehre, Ihnen die abstruse Geschichte des Ritters Frappadingue zu erzählen. Der stolze Ritter ist in Begleitung seines Knappen Françouille auf der Suche nach einer Dame, die möglichst in Not ist, um sie sofort zu heiraten. Leider kann der Ritter zwar mit dem Schwert in der Hand glänzen, aber mit den Donzelles kann er nicht umgehen. Jede Rettung endet in einem Fiasko. Und was für ein Fiasko!

Um den Fluch abzuwenden, macht sich Ritter Frappadingue auf den Weg, um eine dunkle Hexe im Wald um Hilfe zu bitten. Der Zauber wirkt und sie sind Mann und Frau.

Italiano :

Françouille è lieta e onorata di raccontarvi l’incredibile storia del cavaliere Frappadingue. Il cavaliere, con il suo orgoglio straripante, accompagnato dal suo scudiero Françouille, è alla ricerca di una damigella, possibilmente in difficoltà, per sposarla sul posto. Purtroppo, mentre il cavaliere è brillante con la spada, non è all’altezza delle donzelle. Ogni salvataggio finisce in un fiasco. E che fiasco!

Per scongiurare la sfortuna, il cavaliere Frappadingue va a cercare l’aiuto di una strega oscura nel profondo della foresta. La magia funziona e i due diventano marito e moglie, lasciando Françouille sola e disoccupata.

Espanol :

Françouille tiene el placer y el honor de contarle la sorprendente historia del caballero Frappadingue. El caballero, con su orgullo desbordante, acompañado de su escudero Françouille, busca una damisela, a ser posible en apuros, para casarse con ella en el acto. Desgraciadamente, aunque el caballero es brillante con la espada, no es rival para las damiselas. Todos los rescates acaban en fiasco. ¡Y menudo fiasco!

Para ahuyentar la mala suerte, el caballero Frappadingue parte en busca de la ayuda de una bruja oscura en lo más profundo del bosque. La magia funciona… y se convierten en marido y mujer, dejando a Françouille solo y sin trabajo.

