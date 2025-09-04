FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Lézignan-Corbières
FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Lézignan-Corbières jeudi 4 septembre 2025.
FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ
Lézignan-Corbières Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-04 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-04
Date(s) :
2025-09-04
Pour sa 22ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une large programmation !
Ce soir venez profiter d’un concert par Viktor Alles synthèse modulaire…
Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr
English :
For its 22nd edition, the unplugged festival offers a wide-ranging program!
Tonight: enjoy a concert by Viktor Alles modular synthesis…
German :
Für seine 22. Ausgabe bietet Ihnen das Festival débranché ein breites Programm!
Heute Abend: Genießen Sie ein Konzert von Viktor Alles modulare Synthese…
Italiano :
Per la sua 22ª edizione, il festival unplugged propone un programma di ampio respiro!
Stasera: concerto di Viktor Alles sintesi modulare…
Espanol :
En su 22ª edición, el festival unplugged ofrece un programa de lo más variado
Esta noche: concierto de Viktor Alles, síntesis modular…
