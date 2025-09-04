FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Lézignan-Corbières

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Lézignan-Corbières jeudi 4 septembre 2025.

FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ

Lézignan-Corbières Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-04

Date(s) :

2025-09-04

Pour sa 22ème édition, le festival débranché vous propose une large programmation !

Ce soir venez profiter d’un concert par Viktor Alles synthèse modulaire…

.

Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 6 78 77 12 44 le_greca@yahoo.fr

English :

For its 22nd edition, the unplugged festival offers a wide-ranging program!

Tonight: enjoy a concert by Viktor Alles modular synthesis…

German :

Für seine 22. Ausgabe bietet Ihnen das Festival débranché ein breites Programm!

Heute Abend: Genießen Sie ein Konzert von Viktor Alles modulare Synthese…

Italiano :

Per la sua 22ª edizione, il festival unplugged propone un programma di ampio respiro!

Stasera: concerto di Viktor Alles sintesi modulare…

Espanol :

En su 22ª edición, el festival unplugged ofrece un programa de lo más variado

Esta noche: concierto de Viktor Alles, síntesis modular…

L’événement FESTIVAL DÉBRANCHÉ LE SON MIRÉ Lézignan-Corbières a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Corbières-Minervois