Festival des amis de l’accordéon Salle Maguy Castéran Loures-Barousse 4 juillet 2025 18:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-04 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-04

2025-07-04

Venez assister à un spectacle avec de nombreux accordéonistes,

le temps d’une soirée.

Rdv Vendredi 4 Juillet à la Salle Maguy Castéran à Loures Barousse

Au programme

– 18h apéritif-concert gratuit avec le groupe TRADICOOL

– 21h Concert avec la participation de Michel LAGALAYE

Entrée 10€ avec un ticket de tombola (nombreux lots) Gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans.

Réservation sur place.

Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE

Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 10 18 82 73

English :

Come and enjoy a show with many accordionists,

for one evening.

Rendezvous Friday 4th July at Salle Maguy Castéran in Loures Barousse

Program:

– 6pm: free aperitif-concert with the group TRADICOOL

– 9pm: Concert with Michel LAGALAYE

Admission 10? with a raffle ticket (many prizes) Free for children under 14.

Reservations on site.

German :

Erleben Sie eine Show mit vielen Akkordeonspielern,

für die Dauer eines Abends.

Rdv Freitag, 4. Juli in der Salle Maguy Castéran in Loures Barousse

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 18 Uhr: Kostenloses Aperitif-Konzert mit der Gruppe TRADICOOL

– 21 Uhr: Konzert mit der Teilnahme von Michel LAGALAYE

Eintritt 10? mit einem Tombola-Ticket (zahlreiche Preise) Kostenlos für Kinder unter 14 Jahren.

Reservierung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a godervi uno spettacolo con molti fisarmonicisti,

per una sera.

Appuntamento venerdì 4 luglio presso la Salle Maguy Castéran a Loures Barousse

In programma:

– ore 18.00: aperitivo e concerto gratuito con il gruppo TRADICOOL

– ore 21.00: concerto con Michel LAGALAYE

Ingresso 10? con un biglietto della lotteria (molti premi) Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 14 anni.

Prenotazione sul posto.

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo con muchos acordeonistas

durante una velada.

Cita el viernes 4 de julio en la Sala Maguy Castéran de Loures Barousse

En el programa

– 18:00 h: aperitivo gratuito y concierto del grupo TRADICOOL

– 21:00 h: Concierto de Michel LAGALAYE

Entrada 10? con boleto de rifa (muchos premios) Gratis para menores de 14 años.

Reservas in situ.

