Festival des amis de l’accordéon Salle Maguy Castéran Loures-Barousse 4 juillet 2025 18:00
Hautes-Pyrénées
Venez assister à un spectacle avec de nombreux accordéonistes,
le temps d’une soirée.
Rdv Vendredi 4 Juillet à la Salle Maguy Castéran à Loures Barousse
Au programme
– 18h apéritif-concert gratuit avec le groupe TRADICOOL
– 21h Concert avec la participation de Michel LAGALAYE
Entrée 10€ avec un ticket de tombola (nombreux lots) Gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans.
Réservation sur place.
Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE
Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 10 18 82 73
English :
Come and enjoy a show with many accordionists,
for one evening.
Rendezvous Friday 4th July at Salle Maguy Castéran in Loures Barousse
Program:
– 6pm: free aperitif-concert with the group TRADICOOL
– 9pm: Concert with Michel LAGALAYE
Admission 10? with a raffle ticket (many prizes) Free for children under 14.
Reservations on site.
German :
Erleben Sie eine Show mit vielen Akkordeonspielern,
für die Dauer eines Abends.
Rdv Freitag, 4. Juli in der Salle Maguy Castéran in Loures Barousse
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– 18 Uhr: Kostenloses Aperitif-Konzert mit der Gruppe TRADICOOL
– 21 Uhr: Konzert mit der Teilnahme von Michel LAGALAYE
Eintritt 10? mit einem Tombola-Ticket (zahlreiche Preise) Kostenlos für Kinder unter 14 Jahren.
Reservierung vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a godervi uno spettacolo con molti fisarmonicisti,
per una sera.
Appuntamento venerdì 4 luglio presso la Salle Maguy Castéran a Loures Barousse
In programma:
– ore 18.00: aperitivo e concerto gratuito con il gruppo TRADICOOL
– ore 21.00: concerto con Michel LAGALAYE
Ingresso 10? con un biglietto della lotteria (molti premi) Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 14 anni.
Prenotazione sul posto.
Espanol :
Venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo con muchos acordeonistas
durante una velada.
Cita el viernes 4 de julio en la Sala Maguy Castéran de Loures Barousse
En el programa
– 18:00 h: aperitivo gratuito y concierto del grupo TRADICOOL
– 21:00 h: Concierto de Michel LAGALAYE
Entrada 10? con boleto de rifa (muchos premios) Gratis para menores de 14 años.
Reservas in situ.
