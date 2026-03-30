FESTIVAL DES ARTS DE LA RUE EL RAPATELL

1 Avenue du 19 Mars 1962 Cabestany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22

fin : 2026-05-23

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

La Saison théâtrale vous invite cette année encore au mois de mai à clôturer son édition par ce rendez-vous exceptionnel.

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1 Avenue du 19 Mars 1962 Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 36 07

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Once again in May, the Saison théâtrale invites you to round off its edition with this exceptional event.

L’événement FESTIVAL DES ARTS DE LA RUE EL RAPATELL Cabestany a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME