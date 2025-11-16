FESTIVAL DES FAMILLES POUR TOUT LE MONDE Saiguède
FESTIVAL DES FAMILLES POUR TOUT LE MONDE Saiguède dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Début : 2025-11-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00
2025-11-16
Venez participer à des animations pour toute la famille!
Fermes d ‘animaux, jeux de bois, château gonflable, concours de wc électriques atelier manga calligraphie japonaise. a 17 h spectacle jeune public la pêche au sons Cie rêve envie. .
VILLAGE Saiguède 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 91 68 74 mairie@saiguede.fr
