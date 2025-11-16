FESTIVAL DES FAMILLES POUR TOUT LE MONDE Saiguède

VILLAGE Saiguède Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-11-16 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

2025-11-16

Venez participer à des animations pour toute la famille!
Fermes d ‘animaux, jeux de bois, château gonflable, concours de wc électriques atelier manga calligraphie japonaise. a 17 h spectacle jeune public la pêche au sons Cie rêve envie.   .

VILLAGE Saiguède 31470 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 91 68 74  mairie@saiguede.fr

English :

Come and join in the fun for the whole family!

German :

Kommen Sie und nehmen Sie an Animationen für die ganze Familie teil!

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare al divertimento per tutta la famiglia!

Espanol :

Venga y participe en la diversión para toda la familia

