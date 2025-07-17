Festival des petites églises de montagne GOUAUX GOUAUX Gouaux

Festival des petites églises de montagne GOUAUX GOUAUX Gouaux jeudi 17 juillet 2025.

Festival des petites églises de montagne GOUAUX

GOUAUX Eglise Gouaux Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-17

Date(s) :

2025-07-17

Nous débuterons donc le jeudi 17 juillet à 20h30, en l’église de GOUAUX, avec un premier concert qui réunit 2 artistes, la pianiste et organiste Sybil NOUGUIER (concertiste mais aussi professeure au Conservatoires de Toulouse et Carcassonne) dont vous avez déjà pu admirer les multiples facettes et l’admirable vélocité dans ses 2 instruments. Cette fois elle sera en compagnie d’une cantatrice, Myriam GARCIA (également professeure des Classes Prépa à Fermat et St Sernin à Toulouse). Ce DUO LYRAE existe depuis 2023 et sous le titre: Trésors de la musique sacrée, du Baroque au XXe siècle . Nous découvrirons des œuvres magnifiques signées: Haendel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Grandval, Bach, Strozzi, et Caccini, de grands noms et …de la grande musique!

.

GOUAUX Eglise Gouaux 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie fpem.aurelouron@gmail.com

English :

We kick off on Thursday, July 17 at 8:30 pm, in the GOUAUX church, with a first concert featuring 2 artists, pianist and organist Sybil NOUGUIER (concert performer as well as teacher at the Toulouse and Carcassonne Conservatories), whose multiple facets and admirable velocity on her 2 instruments you have already been able to admire. This time, she will be accompanied by a singer, Myriam GARCIA (also a teacher with the Classes Prépa at Fermat and St Sernin in Toulouse). This DUO LYRAE has existed since 2023, under the title: « Treasures of sacred music, from the Baroque to the 20th century ». We’ll be discovering magnificent works by Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Grandval, Bach, Strozzi and Caccini great names and great music!

German :

Wir beginnen am Donnerstag, den 17. Juli um 20:30 Uhr in der Kirche von GOUAUX mit einem ersten Konzert, das zwei Künstler vereint: die Pianistin und Organistin Sybil NOUGUIER (Konzertpianistin, aber auch Lehrerin an den Konservatorien von Toulouse und Carcassonne), deren vielfältige Facetten und bewundernswerte Schnelligkeit auf ihren beiden Instrumenten Sie bereits bewundern konnten. Dieses Mal wird sie von der Sängerin Myriam GARCIA begleitet, die auch die Classes Prépa an den Universitäten Fermat und St. Sernin in Toulouse unterrichtet. Das DUO LYRAE besteht seit 2023 und trägt den Titel: « Schätze der Kirchenmusik vom Barock bis zum 20. Wir werden wunderschöne Werke von Händel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Grandval, Bach, Strozzi und Caccini entdecken, große Namen und große Musik!

Italiano :

Si parte giovedì 17 luglio alle 20.30, nella chiesa di GOUAUX, con un primo concerto che riunisce 2 artisti, la pianista e organista Sybil NOUGUIER (concertista e insegnante presso i Conservatori di Tolosa e Carcassonne) di cui avete già potuto ammirare le molteplici sfaccettature e l’ammirevole velocità sui suoi due strumenti. Questa volta sarà accompagnata da una cantante, Myriam GARCIA (anche lei insegnante presso le Classes Prépa di Fermat e St Sernin di Tolosa). Questo DUO LYRAE si svolge dal 2023 con il titolo: « Tesori della musica sacra, dal Barocco al XX secolo ». Scopriremo magnifiche opere di Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Grandval, Bach, Strozzi e Caccini: grandi nomi e grande musica!

Espanol :

Comenzamos el jueves 17 de julio a las 20.30 h, en la iglesia de GOUAUX, con un primer concierto que reúne a 2 artistas, la pianista y organista Sybil NOUGUIER (concertista y profesora en los Conservatorios de Toulouse y Carcasona) cuyas múltiples facetas y admirable velocidad en sus 2 instrumentos ya han podido admirar. Esta vez estará acompañada por una cantante, Myriam GARCIA (también profesora en las Clases Prépa de Fermat y St Sernin en Toulouse). Este DÚO LYRAE se celebra desde 2023 bajo el título: « Tesoros de la música sacra, del Barroco al siglo XX ». Descubriremos magníficas obras de Haendel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Grandval, Bach, Strozzi y Caccini: ¡grandes nombres y gran música!

L’événement Festival des petites églises de montagne GOUAUX Gouaux a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OT de St Lary|CDT65