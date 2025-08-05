Festival des petites églises de montagne VIGNEC VIGNEC Vignec

Festival des petites églises de montagne VIGNEC VIGNEC Vignec mardi 5 août 2025 20:30:00.

Festival des petites églises de montagne VIGNEC

VIGNEC Eglise Vignec Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-05 20:30:00

fin : 2025-08-05

Date(s) :

2025-08-05

Quant à VIGNEC, ce sera le mardi 5 août que son église va retrouver ce jeune prodige dont nous suivons avec émerveillement l’évolution artistique: Constant DESPRÉS, qui après ses brillantes études musicales au Conservatoire de Toulouse, est maintenant étudiant à Paris au grand CNSMP. Il va nous surprendre et nous séduire avec une époustouflante rencontre artistique, lui aussi: celle de Rolando LUNA, la célèbre étoile du piano jazz cubain, avec lequel ils forment un DUO à QUATRE MAINS, où vont évoluer et voisiner des œuvres classiques en piano solo, du Jazz solo avec Rolando, et surtout: des improvisations jazzées à 4 mains entre Rolando et Constant! Ravel, Piazzolla, Lauba, et beaucoup d’autres…seront de la fête certainement la soirée la plus imprévue et la plus échevelée…

.

VIGNEC Eglise Vignec 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie fpem.aurelouron@gmail.com

English :

As for VIGNEC, it will be on Tuesday August 5 that his church will welcome back that young prodigy whose artistic evolution we have been following with wonder: Constant DESPRÉS, who after his brilliant musical studies at the Toulouse Conservatoire, is now studying in Paris at the great CNSMP. He will also surprise and seduce us with a breathtaking artistic encounter: that of Rolando LUNA, the famous star of Cuban jazz piano, with whom they form a FOUR-HANDED DUO, in which classical works in solo piano, solo jazz with Rolando, and above all: jazz improvisations in 4 hands between Rolando and Constant will evolve and intermingle! Ravel, Piazzolla, Lauba, and many others? will be part of the party: certainly the most unexpected and wildest evening?

German :

In VIGNEC wird am Dienstag, dem 5. August, ein junges Wunderkind in die Kirche kommen, dessen künstlerische Entwicklung wir mit Staunen verfolgen: Constant DESPRÉS, der nach seinem brillanten Musikstudium am Konservatorium von Toulouse nun in Paris am großen CNSMP studiert. Auch er wird uns mit einer atemberaubenden künstlerischen Begegnung überraschen und verführen: Rolando LUNA, der berühmte Star des kubanischen Jazz-Klaviers, mit dem sie ein DUO à QUATRE MAINS bilden, in dem sich klassische Werke als Solo-Klavier, Solo-Jazz mit Rolando und vor allem: vierhändige Jazz-Improvisationen zwischen Rolando und Constant entwickeln und nebeneinander stehen werden! Ravel, Piazzolla, Lauba und viele andere werden mit von der Partie sein: sicherlich der unvorhergesehenste und verrückteste Abend?

Italiano :

Per quanto riguarda VIGNEC, martedì 5 agosto la sua chiesa accoglierà di nuovo un giovane prodigio di cui abbiamo seguito con meraviglia l’evoluzione artistica: Constant DESPRÉS, che dopo i suoi brillanti studi musicali al Conservatorio di Tolosa studia ora a Parigi presso il grande CNSMP. Ci sorprenderà e ci sedurrà con un incontro artistico mozzafiato: quello con Rolando LUNA, la famosa stella del pianoforte jazz cubano, con il quale formerà un DUO A QUATTRO MANI, dove si evolveranno e si mescoleranno opere classiche in piano solo, jazz solo con Rolando e soprattutto: improvvisazioni jazz a 4 mani tra Rolando e Constant! Ravel, Piazzolla, Lauba e molti altri faranno parte della festa: sicuramente la serata più inaspettata e selvaggia?

Espanol :

En cuanto a VIGNEC, será el martes 5 de agosto cuando su iglesia acoja de nuevo a un joven prodigio cuya evolución artística seguimos con asombro: Constant DESPRÉS, quien, tras brillantes estudios musicales en el Conservatorio de Toulouse, estudia ahora en París en el gran CNSMP. Nos sorprenderá y seducirá con un impresionante encuentro artístico propio: el de Rolando LUNA, la famosa estrella del piano jazz cubano, con quien forman un DÚO A CUATRO MANOS, donde evolucionarán y se entremezclarán obras clásicas en piano solo, jazz solo con Rolando, y sobre todo: ¡improvisaciones de jazz a 4 manos entre Rolando y Constant! Ravel, Piazzolla, Lauba, y muchos otros? formarán parte de la fiesta: sin duda la velada más inesperada y salvaje?

L’événement Festival des petites églises de montagne VIGNEC Vignec a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par OT de St Lary|CDT65