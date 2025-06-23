Festival des Petits Pois Clamart 23 juin 2025 15:00

Hauts-de-Seine

Festival des Petits Pois 1, rue de Châtillon Clamart Hauts-de-Seine

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-25 00:00:00

2025-06-23

Petit Pois, nouvelle récolte ! Incontournable de l’été clamartois, notre festival des arts de la rue fera vibrer la ville du 23 au 25 juin. 3 jours de spectacles inouïs et gratuits. Au total 26 spectacles de rue qui animeront Clamart tout le week end.

1, rue de Châtillon

Clamart 92140 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France +33 1 41 90 17 02 theatrearp@clamart.fr

English :

Little Pea, new crop! A must during the Clamartois summer, our street arts festival will thrill the city from June 23rd to 25th. 3 days of incredible and free shows. A total of 26 street shows that will animate Clamart all weekend long.

German :

Kleine Erbse, neue Ernte! Unser Straßenkunstfestival, das im Sommer in Clamart nicht fehlen darf, wird die Stadt vom 23. bis 25. Juni in Schwingung versetzen. drei Tage lang werden unerhörte und kostenlose Aufführungen geboten. Insgesamt 26 Straßentheaterstücke werden Clamart das ganze Wochenende über beleben.

Italiano :

Petit Pois, nuovo raccolto! Immancabile nell’estate di Clamartois, il nostro festival delle arti di strada scuoterà la città dal 23 al 25 giugno. 3 giorni di spettacoli gratuiti mai visti prima. Un totale di 26 spettacoli di strada animeranno Clamart per tutto il fine settimana.

Espanol :

Petit Pois, ¡nueva cosecha! Imprescindible en el verano de Clamartois, nuestro festival de arte callejero sacudirá la ciudad del 23 al 25 de junio. 3 días de espectáculos gratuitos inéditos. Un total de 26 espectáculos de calle animarán Clamart durante todo el fin de semana.

