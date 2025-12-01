FESTIVAL D’ORGUE DE NARBONNE Narbonne
FESTIVAL D'ORGUE DE NARBONNE Narbonne dimanche 21 décembre 2025.
Aude
FESTIVAL D'ORGUE DE NARBONNE Rue Armand Gauthier Narbonne Aude
Début : 2025-12-21 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21
Venez célébrer Noël en musique avec l’Orchestre Bertrand Bayle
Rue Armand Gauthier
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 6 83 63 23 29 lesorguesdenarbonne@free.fr
English :
Celebrate Christmas in music with the Orchestre Bertrand Bayle
German :
Feiern Sie Weihnachten mit Musik und dem Orchester Bertrand Bayle
Italiano :
Venite a festeggiare il Natale in musica con l’Orchestre Bertrand Bayle
Espanol :
Venga a celebrar la Navidad en música con la Orquesta Bertrand Bayle
