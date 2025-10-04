Festival du Cinéma Israélien à L’Inguimbertine Place Aristide Briand Carpentras
Festival du Cinéma Israélien à L’Inguimbertine
Place Aristide Briand L’Inguimbertine (Salle Peiresc ) Carpentras Vaucluse
Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-05
L’Inguimbertine invite le festival du Cinéma Israélien pour sa 15ème édition, organisée par l’association « Laissez-passer », en partenariat avec la ville de Carpentras.
Place Aristide Briand L’Inguimbertine (Salle Peiresc ) Carpentras 84200 Vaucluse Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 22 45 33 03 festival.laissez.passer@gmail.com
English :
L’Inguimbertine invites the Israeli Film Festival for its 15th edition, organized by the « Laissez-passer » association, in partnership with the town of Carpentras.
German :
Das Inguimbertine lädt das israelische Filmfestival zu seiner 15. Ausgabe ein, die von der Vereinigung « Laissez-passer » in Partnerschaft mit der Stadt Carpentras organisiert wird.
Italiano :
L’Inguimbertina invita il Festival del Cinema Israeliano alla sua 15a edizione, organizzata dall’associazione Laissez-passer in collaborazione con la città di Carpentras.
Espanol :
La Inguimbertine invita a su 15ª edición al Festival de Cine Israelí, organizado por la asociación Laissez-passer en colaboración con la ciudad de Carpentras.
