FESTIVAL DU COMMINGES 2025 QUATUOR TCHALIK Lieu-dit Saint-Just Valcabrère jeudi 31 juillet 2025.

Lieu-dit Saint-Just BASILIQUE SAINT-JUST Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 45 EUR

Début : 2025-07-31 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-31 22:00:00

2025-07-31

Dans le cadre du Festival du Comminges qui fête son 50ème anniversaire.

Quatre frères et sœurs à la complicité artistique éblouissante, jouant ensemble depuis leur plus jeune âge, forment ce quatuor parmi les plus importants de la nouvelle génération.

Au programme Mozart, Fauré, Schubert.

Répétition ouverte au public de 16h à 17h.

Par des concerts aux programmes diversifiés, associant de jeunes talents à des artistes de renom, le

Festival du Comminges, qui célèbre ses 50 ans, souhaite valoriser le patrimoine commingeois et faire découvrir et aimer la musique classique à tous les publics. 10 .

Lieu-dit Saint-Just BASILIQUE SAINT-JUST Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

As part of the Festival du Comminges, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Four brothers and sisters with a dazzling artistic complicity, who have been playing together since they were very young, form one of the most important quartets of the new generation.

German :

Im Rahmen des Festival du Comminges, das sein 50-jähriges Bestehen feiert.

Vier Geschwister mit einer blendenden künstlerischen Komplizenschaft, die seit ihrer Jugend zusammen spielen, bilden dieses Quartett, das zu den bedeutendsten der neuen Generation gehört.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del Festival du Comminges, che celebra il suo 50° anniversario.

Quattro fratelli e sorelle dalla folgorante complicità artistica, che suonano insieme da quando erano molto giovani, formano uno dei più importanti quartetti della nuova generazione.

Espanol :

En el marco del Festival du Comminges, que celebra su 50 aniversario.

Cuatro hermanos con una deslumbrante complicidad artística, que tocan juntos desde muy jóvenes, forman uno de los cuartetos más importantes de la nueva generación.

