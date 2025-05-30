Festival du Conte / Jeux d’ambiance – Stand Media Village Festival Capbreton, 30 mai 2025 15:00, Capbreton.

Landes

Festival du Conte / Jeux d’ambiance  Stand Media Village Festival Esplanade de la Liberté Capbreton Landes

Stand Média/ Tout public
Découvrez les jeux d’ambiance de la ludothèque autour des mots.

https://www.capbreton.fr/infos-pratiques/mes-loisirs/l-offre-culturelle-a-capbreton/capbreton-festivals/festival-du-conte.html   .

English : Festival du Conte / Jeux d’ambiance

Media stand/ General public

German : Festival du Conte / Jeux d’ambiance

Stand Medien/ Alle

Italiano :

Stand per i media/ Pubblico in generale

Espanol : Festival du Conte / Jeux d’ambiance

Stand para los medios de comunicación/ Público en general

