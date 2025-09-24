Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2 Belleville-en-Beaujolais
Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2 Belleville-en-Beaujolais mercredi 24 septembre 2025.
Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2
Cinéma Le Singulier(s) Belleville-en-Beaujolais Rhône
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-24 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-24 23:00:00
2025-09-24
Le festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES est de retour avec une Saison 2 épatante, à l’automne 2025 !
Il sera à BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, mercredi 24 septembre, Cinéma Le Singulier(s), 20h
Cinéma Le Singulier(s) Belleville-en-Beaujolais 69220 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com
English :
The HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival is back with a stunning Season 2, in autumn 2025!
It will be in BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, Wednesday September 24, Cinéma Le Singulier(s), 8pm
German :
Das Wanderfilmfestival HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES ist wieder da und startet im Herbst 2025 in die zweite Saison!
Es wird in BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS am Mittwoch, den 24. September, im Kino Le Singulier(s), 20 Uhr, stattfinden
Italiano :
Il festival del cinema escursionistico HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES torna con una straordinaria Stagione 2, nell’autunno 2025!
Sarà a BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, mercoledì 24 settembre, Cinéma Le Singulier(s), ore 20.00
Espanol :
El festival de cine de senderismo HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES vuelve con una impresionante 2ª temporada, ¡en otoño de 2025!
Será en BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, miércoles 24 de septiembre, Cinéma Le Singulier(s), 20:00 h
L’événement Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2 Belleville-en-Beaujolais a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Beaujolais Tourisme