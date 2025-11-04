Festival du film de Rando Histoires & Crapahutes Saison 2 Cinéma le Roc Embrun
Le festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES est de retour avec une Saison 2 épatante !
Cinéma le Roc Boulevard Pasteur Embrun 05200 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com
English :
The HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival is back with a stunning Season 2!
German :
Das Wanderfilmfestival HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES ist mit einer atemberaubenden zweiten Staffel zurück!
Italiano :
Il festival del cinema escursionistico HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES torna con una splendida stagione 2!
Espanol :
El festival de cine de senderismo HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES regresa con una impresionante segunda temporada
