Festival du film de Rando Histoires & Crapahutes Saison 2 Cinéma le Roc Embrun

Festival du film de Rando Histoires & Crapahutes Saison 2

Cinéma le Roc Boulevard Pasteur Embrun Hautes-Alpes

Tarif : 17 – 17 – 17 EUR

Date : 2025-11-04 et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-04 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-04 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-04

Le festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES est de retour avec une Saison 2 épatante !

Cinéma le Roc Boulevard Pasteur Embrun 05200 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com

English :

The HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival is back with a stunning Season 2!

German :

Das Wanderfilmfestival HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES ist mit einer atemberaubenden zweiten Staffel zurück!

Italiano :

Il festival del cinema escursionistico HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES torna con una splendida stagione 2!

Espanol :

El festival de cine de senderismo HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES regresa con una impresionante segunda temporada

