Festival du film de Rando Histoires & Crapahutes Saison 2 Cinéma Palace Gap mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Cinéma Palace 63 Rue Carnot Gap Hautes-Alpes
Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-05 22:30:00
2025-11-05
Le festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES est de retour avec une Saison 2 épatante !
Cinéma Palace 63 Rue Carnot Gap 05000 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com
English :
The HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival is back with a stunning Season 2!
German :
Das Wanderfilmfestival HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES ist mit einer atemberaubenden zweiten Staffel zurück!
Italiano :
Il festival del cinema escursionistico HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES torna con una splendida stagione 2!
Espanol :
El festival de cine de senderismo HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES regresa con una impresionante segunda temporada
