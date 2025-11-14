Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2 Cinéma Jean Renoir Av. de la Gare, 38530 Pontcharra Pontcharra

Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2

Cinéma Jean Renoir Av. de la Gare, 38530 Pontcharra Cinéma Jean Renoir Pontcharra Pontcharra Isère

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Le festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES est de retour avec une Saison 2 épatante !

Il s’agit d’un festival itinérant partout en France, en salles de cinéma, qui présente, des films ayant pour toile de fond la rando, mais pas que…

.

Cinéma Jean Renoir Av. de la Gare, 38530 Pontcharra Cinéma Jean Renoir Pontcharra Pontcharra 38530 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com

English :

The HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival is back with a stunning Season 2!

It’s a festival that travels all over France, in cinemas, presenting films set against the backdrop of hiking, but not only…

German :

Das Wanderfilmfestival HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES ist mit einer tollen zweiten Saison zurück!

Es handelt sich um ein Wanderfilmfestival, das in ganz Frankreich in Kinosälen stattfindet und Filme zeigt, die sich mit dem Wandern beschäftigen, aber nicht nur…

Italiano :

Il festival del cinema escursionistico HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES torna con una straordinaria stagione 2!

Si tratta di un festival che gira per la Francia, proiettando nelle sale cinematografiche film sull’escursionismo, ma non solo…

Espanol :

El festival de cine de senderismo HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES vuelve con una sorprendente 2ª temporada

Se trata de un festival que recorre Francia, en salas de cine, proyectando películas con el senderismo como telón de fondo, pero no sólo…

L’événement Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 2 Pontcharra a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par Communauté de Communes Le Grésivaudan