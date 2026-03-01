Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 3 Cinéma Jean Renoir Pontcharra
vendredi 27 mars 2026.
Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 3
Cinéma Jean Renoir Avenue de la Gare Pontcharra Isère
Tarif : 5 EUR
-14 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
20:00:00
22:45:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-27
La Saison 3 du festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES arrive au printemps 2026!
Il présente des films ayant pour toile de fond la randonnée, avec des histoires inspirantes!
.
Cinéma Jean Renoir Avenue de la Gare Pontcharra 38530 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com
English :
Season 3 of the HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival arrives in spring 2026!
It features films set against the backdrop of hiking, with inspiring stories!
