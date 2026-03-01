Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 3 Cinéma Jean Renoir Pontcharra

Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 3

Cinéma Jean Renoir Avenue de la Gare Pontcharra Isère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

-14 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-27 22:45:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-27

La Saison 3 du festival du film de rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES arrive au printemps 2026!

Il présente des films ayant pour toile de fond la randonnée, avec des histoires inspirantes!

.

Cinéma Jean Renoir Avenue de la Gare Pontcharra 38530 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 90 75 05 histoirescrapahutes@yahoo.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Season 3 of the HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES hiking film festival arrives in spring 2026!

It features films set against the backdrop of hiking, with inspiring stories!

L’événement Festival du film de Rando HISTOIRES & CRAPAHUTES Saison 3 Pontcharra a été mis à jour le 2026-03-02 par Communauté de Communes Le Grésivaudan