Informations pratiques

Prades

FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-10-17

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

10h: accueil et présentation/10h30 hommage à Lionel Pourtau/11h15 dédicaces/11h45 présentation de la cartographie/12h30 buvette et petite restauration/14h tectonique des nuages. art critique / critique de l’art? /15h15 Dédicaces /15h30 intelligence artificielle et rupture anthropologique/17h scène ouvert ( chansons, musique…)

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 74 09 38 04

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English :

10:00 a.m.: Welcome and presentation / 10:30 a.m.: Tribute to Lionel Pourtau / 11:15 a.m.: Book signing / 11:45 a.m.: Presentation of the cartography /12:30 p.m.: refreshments and light snacks/2:00 p.m.: Tectonics of Clouds. Art Criticism / Criticism of Art? /3:15 p.m.: Book signing / 3:30 p.m.: Artificial Intelligence and the Anthropological Break / 5:00 p.m.: Open mic (songs, music…)

L’événement FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO