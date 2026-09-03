FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE Prades
samedi 17 octobre 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-10-17
Date(s) :
2026-10-17
10h: accueil et présentation/10h30 hommage à Lionel Pourtau/11h15 dédicaces/11h45 présentation de la cartographie/12h30 buvette et petite restauration/14h tectonique des nuages. art critique / critique de l’art? /15h15 Dédicaces /15h30 intelligence artificielle et rupture anthropologique/17h scène ouvert ( chansons, musique…)
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 74 09 38 04
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English :
10:00 a.m.: Welcome and presentation / 10:30 a.m.: Tribute to Lionel Pourtau / 11:15 a.m.: Book signing / 11:45 a.m.: Presentation of the cartography /12:30 p.m.: refreshments and light snacks/2:00 p.m.: Tectonics of Clouds. Art Criticism / Criticism of Art? /3:15 p.m.: Book signing / 3:30 p.m.: Artificial Intelligence and the Anthropological Break / 5:00 p.m.: Open mic (songs, music…)
L’événement FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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