FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE Prades
dimanche 18 octobre 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-18 10:30:00
fin : 2026-10-18
Date(s) :
2026-10-18
10h30 paysages avant et après bataille/12h dédicaces/12h30 banquet sur place (15 euros, réservation souhaitée)/14h30 Arthur Cravan, notre contemporain? /15h30 dédicaces/16h Résistances surréalistes/ 17h dédicaces et pot de clôture offert
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 74 09 38 04
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English :
10:30 a.m. Landscapes Before and After the Battle / 12:00 p.m. Book signing / 12:30 p.m. Banquet on site (15 euros, reservations recommended) / 2:30 p.m. Arthur Cravan, Our Contemporary? /3:30 p.m. book signing / 4:00 p.m. Surrealist Resistance / 5:00 p.m. book signing and complimentary closing reception
L’événement FESTIVAL DU LIVRE DE SCIENCES HUMAINES ET SOCIALES: CHEMINS DE TRAVERSE Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-09-03 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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