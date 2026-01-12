Festival du Livre Jeunesse La Ferté-Bernard

Festival du Livre Jeunesse La Ferté-Bernard vendredi 6 mars 2026.

Festival du Livre Jeunesse

Centre Culturel Athéna La Ferté-Bernard Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06
fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :
2026-03-06

FESTIVAL DU LIVRE JEUNESSE DE LA FERTÉ-BERNARD
Rendez-vous à la 16e édition.   .

Centre Culturel Athéna La Ferté-Bernard 72400 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 93 24 44 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FERTÉ-BERNARD CHILDREN’S BOOK FESTIVAL

L’événement Festival du Livre Jeunesse La Ferté-Bernard a été mis à jour le 2026-01-10 par CDT72