Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt
Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt samedi 26 septembre 2026.
Hébécourt
Festival du Vexin Normand
Rue du Manoir Hébécourt Eure
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Récital de piano d’A.R. El Bacha avec
– W.A. Mozart
– F. Schubert
– M. Ravel
Pour ce concert, les habitants de Hébécourt peuvent s’adresser à leur mairie où des places sont en vente au tarif préférentiel de 12 €.
Informations auprès de la mairie 02 32 55 53 09. .
Rue du Manoir Hébécourt 27150 Eure Normandie +33 9 50 75 89 49 danielle.carmant@free.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Festival du Vexin Normand
L’événement Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par Vexin Normand Tourisme