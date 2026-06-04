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Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt

Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt samedi 26 septembre 2026.

Adresse : Rue du Manoir

Ville : 27150 Hébécourt

Département : Eure

Début : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Fin : samedi 26 septembre 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif :

Hébécourt

Festival du Vexin Normand

Rue du Manoir Hébécourt Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Récital de piano d’A.R. El Bacha avec
– W.A. Mozart
– F. Schubert
– M. Ravel

Pour ce concert, les habitants de Hébécourt peuvent s’adresser à leur mairie où des places sont en vente au tarif préférentiel de 12 €.
Informations auprès de la mairie 02 32 55 53 09.   .

Rue du Manoir Hébécourt 27150 Eure Normandie +33 9 50 75 89 49  danielle.carmant@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Festival du Vexin Normand

L’événement Festival du Vexin Normand Hébécourt a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par Vexin Normand Tourisme