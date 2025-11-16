Festival du Vexin Normand Les fous concerts belges Dangu
Salle des fêtes Dangu Eure
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-11-16 16:30:00
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-16
Récital de piano de Johan Dupont
– J.-Ph. Rameau
– C. Saint-Saëns
– F. Chopin
– G. Bizet
– G. Brassens
– Ch. Trenet
– M. Legrand
Pour ce concert, les habitants de Dangu peuvent s’adresser à leur mairie où des places sont en vente au tarif préférentiel de 12 €. Infos auprès de la mairie au 02 32 55 22 15. .
Salle des fêtes Dangu 27720 Eure Normandie +33 9 50 75 89 49 danielle.carmant@free.fr
