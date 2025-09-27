Festival du Vexin Normand Longchamps
Festival du Vexin Normand Longchamps samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Festival du Vexin Normand
Place de l’Eglise Longchamps Eure
Début : 2025-09-27 18:30:00
fin : 2025-09-27
2025-09-27
Victoires de la Musique 2025, Iris SCIALOM au violon et Antonin BONNET, piano vous joueront
– W. A. MOZART Sonate en do majeur K. 28,
– F. SCHUBERT Sonatine en la mineur D. 385,
– M. RAVEL Sonate n° 1 en la mineur Sonate posthume ,
– G. FAURÉ Sonate n° 1 en la majeur op. 13.
Pour ce concert, les habitants de Longchamps peuvent s’adresser à leur mairie où des places sont en vente. Informations auprès de la mairie au 02 32 27 02 08. .
Place de l’Eglise Longchamps 27150 Eure Normandie +33 9 50 75 89 49 danielle.carmant@free.fr
