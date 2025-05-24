Festival Enchanté Festival In – Maison des Syndicats Valence, 24 mai 2025 20:00, Valence.

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Début : 2025-05-24 20:00:00

Un rendez-vous festif, artistique et solidaire porté par la Compagnie Enchanté, pour toute la famille !

Maison des Syndicats 17 Rue Georges Bizet

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 69 87 41 compagnieenchante@gmail.com

English :

A festive, artistic and supportive event for the whole family, organized by Compagnie Enchanté!

German :

Ein festliches, künstlerisches und solidarisches Treffen, das von der Compagnie Enchanté getragen wird, für die ganze Familie!

Italiano :

Un evento festivo, artistico e socialmente responsabile per tutta la famiglia, organizzato dalla Compagnie Enchanté!

Espanol :

¡Un evento festivo, artístico y socialmente responsable para toda la familia, organizado por la Compagnie Enchanté!

