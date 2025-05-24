Festival Enchanté Festival In – Maison des Syndicats Valence, 24 mai 2025 20:00, Valence.
Festival Enchanté Festival In Maison des Syndicats 17 Rue Georges Bizet Valence Drôme
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2025-05-24 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24
2025-05-24
Un rendez-vous festif, artistique et solidaire porté par la Compagnie Enchanté, pour toute la famille !
Maison des Syndicats 17 Rue Georges Bizet
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 69 87 41 compagnieenchante@gmail.com
English :
A festive, artistic and supportive event for the whole family, organized by Compagnie Enchanté!
German :
Ein festliches, künstlerisches und solidarisches Treffen, das von der Compagnie Enchanté getragen wird, für die ganze Familie!
Italiano :
Un evento festivo, artistico e socialmente responsabile per tutta la famiglia, organizzato dalla Compagnie Enchanté!
Espanol :
¡Un evento festivo, artístico y socialmente responsable para toda la familia, organizado por la Compagnie Enchanté!
