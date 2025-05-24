Festival Enchanté Festival Off – MPT de Fontbarlettes Valence, 24 mai 2025 14:30, Valence.

Drôme

Festival Enchanté Festival Off MPT de Fontbarlettes 27 rue Charles Gounod Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-24 14:30:00

fin : 2025-05-24

Date(s) :

2025-05-24

Un rendez-vous festif, artistique et solidaire porté par la Compagnie Enchanté, pour toute la famille ! Un après-midi conviviale !

.

MPT de Fontbarlettes 27 rue Charles Gounod

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 69 87 41 compagnieenchante@gmail.com

English :

A festive, artistic and supportive event for the whole family, organized by Compagnie Enchanté! A convivial afternoon!

German :

Ein festliches, künstlerisches und solidarisches Treffen, das von der Compagnie Enchanté getragen wird, für die ganze Familie! Ein geselliger Nachmittag!

Italiano :

Un evento festivo, artistico e socialmente responsabile per tutta la famiglia, organizzato dalla Compagnie Enchanté! Un pomeriggio conviviale!

Espanol :

Un evento festivo, artístico y socialmente responsable para toda la familia, organizado por la Compagnie Enchanté ¡Una tarde de convivencia!

L’événement Festival Enchanté Festival Off Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par Valence Romans Tourisme