Festival Enchanté Festival Off – MPT de Fontbarlettes Valence, 24 mai 2025 14:30, Valence.
Drôme
Début : 2025-05-24 14:30:00
fin : 2025-05-24
2025-05-24
Un rendez-vous festif, artistique et solidaire porté par la Compagnie Enchanté, pour toute la famille ! Un après-midi conviviale !
MPT de Fontbarlettes 27 rue Charles Gounod
Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 83 69 87 41 compagnieenchante@gmail.com
English :
A festive, artistic and supportive event for the whole family, organized by Compagnie Enchanté! A convivial afternoon!
German :
Ein festliches, künstlerisches und solidarisches Treffen, das von der Compagnie Enchanté getragen wird, für die ganze Familie! Ein geselliger Nachmittag!
Italiano :
Un evento festivo, artistico e socialmente responsabile per tutta la famiglia, organizzato dalla Compagnie Enchanté! Un pomeriggio conviviale!
Espanol :
Un evento festivo, artístico y socialmente responsable para toda la familia, organizado por la Compagnie Enchanté ¡Una tarde de convivencia!
