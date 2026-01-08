Festival Escale d’Humour Titoff Salle Jean Gabin Royan

Festival Escale d’Humour Titoff

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 34 – 34 – 34 EUR

Date : 2026-02-21 20:30:00

Début : 2026-02-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-02-21

Date(s) :

2026-02-21

Titoff, pionnier français du stand-up, vous ouvre les portes du Showbiz dans son tout nouveau spectacle ! Durant près d’1h30, vous serez plongés (avec l’accent évidemment) dans les coulisses confidentielles du showbiz français.

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

French stand-up pioneer Titoff opens the doors to showbiz in his brand new show! For almost 1h30, you’ll be plunged (with an accent, of course) into the confidential backstage world of French showbiz.

mis à jour le 2026-01-08