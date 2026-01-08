Festival Escale d’Humour Titoff Salle Jean Gabin Royan
Festival Escale d'Humour Titoff Salle Jean Gabin Royan samedi 21 février 2026.
Festival Escale d’Humour Titoff
Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 34 – 34 – 34 EUR
Début : 2026-02-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-02-21
2026-02-21
Titoff, pionnier français du stand-up, vous ouvre les portes du Showbiz dans son tout nouveau spectacle ! Durant près d’1h30, vous serez plongés (avec l’accent évidemment) dans les coulisses confidentielles du showbiz français.
+33 5 46 02 88 56
French stand-up pioneer Titoff opens the doors to showbiz in his brand new show! For almost 1h30, you’ll be plunged (with an accent, of course) into the confidential backstage world of French showbiz.
