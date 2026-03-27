FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA Villerouge-Termenès
FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA Villerouge-Termenès vendredi 15 mai 2026.
FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA
Villerouge-Termenès Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-15 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-15
Date(s) :
2026-05-15
Le théâtre du Rocher présente le programme de la première édition de son festival Faire le printemps .
Ce jour
Karen et Véra par la compagnie Incandescente compagnie
Trio de danse-théâtre qui explore les méandres de l’amour maladif dans tous ses registres, du plus tragique au plus kitsch.
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Villerouge-Termenès 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 6 70 07 17 18 theatredurocher@gmail.com
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English :
The Théâtre du Rocher presents the program for the first edition of its Faire le printemps festival.
Today:
Karen et Véra by Incandescente compagnie
A dance-theater trio that explores the meanders of sickly love in all its registers, from the most tragic to the most kitsch.
L’événement FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA Villerouge-Termenès a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières-Minervois