FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA

Villerouge-Termenès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-15 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-15

Date(s) :

2026-05-15

Le théâtre du Rocher présente le programme de la première édition de son festival Faire le printemps .

Ce jour

Karen et Véra par la compagnie Incandescente compagnie

Trio de danse-théâtre qui explore les méandres de l’amour maladif dans tous ses registres, du plus tragique au plus kitsch.

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Villerouge-Termenès 11330 Aude Occitanie +33 6 70 07 17 18 theatredurocher@gmail.com

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English :

The Théâtre du Rocher presents the program for the first edition of its Faire le printemps festival.

Today:

Karen et Véra by Incandescente compagnie

A dance-theater trio that explores the meanders of sickly love in all its registers, from the most tragic to the most kitsch.

L’événement FESTIVAL FAIRE LE PRINTEMPS KAREN ET VÉRA Villerouge-Termenès a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières-Minervois