Festival Flame’Off L’Octroi Nancy Nancy 11 juillet 2025 10:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Festival Flame’Off L’Octroi Nancy 47 Boulevard d’Austrasie Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Lundi 2025-07-11 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-11
2025-07-12
2025-07-13
Rencontre autour du verre a la flamme, avec plus de 60 artisans venus du monde entier pour exposer leurs créations.
Démonstrations et initiations.
Buvette et Restauration.Tout public
3 .
L’Octroi Nancy 47 Boulevard d’Austrasie
Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 54 17 01 90
English :
Over 60 artisans from all over the world come together to showcase their creations.
Demonstrations and initiations.
Refreshments and catering.
German :
Treffen rund um das Flammenglas mit mehr als 60 Kunsthandwerkern aus der ganzen Welt, die ihre Kreationen ausstellen.
Vorführungen und Einführungen.
Getränke und Speisen.
Italiano :
Un incontro tra vetro e fiamma, con oltre 60 artigiani provenienti da tutto il mondo che espongono le loro creazioni.
Dimostrazioni e presentazioni.
Rinfreschi e catering.
Espanol :
Un encuentro entre el vidrio y la llama, con más de 60 artesanos de todo el mundo exponiendo sus creaciones.
Demostraciones y presentaciones.
Refrescos y catering.
L’événement Festival Flame’Off Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par DESTINATION NANCY