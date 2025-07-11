Festival Flame’Off L’Octroi Nancy Nancy 11 juillet 2025 10:00

Rencontre autour du verre a la flamme, avec plus de 60 artisans venus du monde entier pour exposer leurs créations.

Démonstrations et initiations.

Buvette et Restauration.Tout public

L’Octroi Nancy 47 Boulevard d’Austrasie

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 54 17 01 90

English :

Over 60 artisans from all over the world come together to showcase their creations.

Demonstrations and initiations.

Refreshments and catering.

German :

Treffen rund um das Flammenglas mit mehr als 60 Kunsthandwerkern aus der ganzen Welt, die ihre Kreationen ausstellen.

Vorführungen und Einführungen.

Getränke und Speisen.

Italiano :

Un incontro tra vetro e fiamma, con oltre 60 artigiani provenienti da tutto il mondo che espongono le loro creazioni.

Dimostrazioni e presentazioni.

Rinfreschi e catering.

Espanol :

Un encuentro entre el vidrio y la llama, con más de 60 artesanos de todo el mundo exponiendo sus creaciones.

Demostraciones y presentaciones.

Refrescos y catering.

