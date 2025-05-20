Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts – Place Frédéric Bastiat Mugron, 20 mai 2025 19:30, Mugron.
Landes
Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts Place Frédéric Bastiat Association Entracte Mugron Landes
Tarif : 6.2 – 6.2 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-20 19:30:00
fin : 2025-05-20 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-20
Le mardi 20 mai à 19h30, le festival FOCALES passe par Mugron !
Le film « Young hearts » d’Anthony Schatteman sera projeté au cours d’une soirée organisée par l’association LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, en partenariat avec le planning familial des Landes.
19h30 Accueil avec verre de bienvenue offert par Nos couleurs.
Film à 20h30, suivi d’un échange avec les intervenants. .
Place Frédéric Bastiat Association Entracte
Mugron 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 97 92 42
English : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts
Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., the FOCALES festival comes to Mugron!
The film « Young hearts » by Anthony Schatteman will be screened during an evening organized by the LGBTQI+ association Nos couleurs, in partnership with Planning familial des Landes.
7:30pm: Welcome drink offered by N
German : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts
Am Dienstag, den 20. Mai um 19:30 Uhr, kommt das FOCALES Festival durch Mugron!
Der Film « Young hearts » von Anthony Schatteman wird im Rahmen eines Abends gezeigt, der von der LGBTQI+-Vereinigung Nos couleurs in Partnerschaft mit dem Planning familial des Landes organisiert wird.
19.30 Uhr: Begrüßung mit einem Willkommensgetränk, das von N
Italiano :
Martedì 20 maggio alle 19.30, il festival FOCALES arriva a Mugron!
Il film « Young hearts » di Anthony Schatteman sarà proiettato durante una serata organizzata dall’associazione LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, in collaborazione con il Planning familial des Landes.
19.30: Aperitivo di benvenuto offerto da N
Espanol : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts
El martes 20 de mayo, a las 19.30 h, el festival FOCALES llega a Mugron
La película « Young hearts » de Anthony Schatteman se proyectará durante una velada organizada por la asociación LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, en colaboración con el Planning familial des Landes.
19.30 h: Copa de bienvenida ofrecida por N
