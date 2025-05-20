Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts – Place Frédéric Bastiat Mugron, 20 mai 2025 19:30, Mugron.

Tarif : 6.2 – 6.2 – EUR

Début : 2025-05-20 19:30:00

fin : 2025-05-20 23:00:00

2025-05-20

Le mardi 20 mai à 19h30, le festival FOCALES passe par Mugron !

Le film « Young hearts » d’Anthony Schatteman sera projeté au cours d’une soirée organisée par l’association LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, en partenariat avec le planning familial des Landes.

19h30 Accueil avec verre de bienvenue offert par Nos couleurs.

19h30 Accueil avec verre de bienvenue offert par Nos couleurs.

Film à 20h30, suivi d’un échange avec les intervenants. .

Mugron 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 97 92 42

English : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts

Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., the FOCALES festival comes to Mugron!

The film « Young hearts » by Anthony Schatteman will be screened during an evening organized by the LGBTQI+ association Nos couleurs, in partnership with Planning familial des Landes.

7:30pm: Welcome drink offered by Nos couleurs.

German : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts

Am Dienstag, den 20. Mai um 19:30 Uhr, kommt das FOCALES Festival durch Mugron!

Der Film « Young hearts » von Anthony Schatteman wird im Rahmen eines Abends gezeigt, der von der LGBTQI+-Vereinigung Nos couleurs in Partnerschaft mit dem Planning familial des Landes organisiert wird.

19.30 Uhr: Begrüßung mit einem Willkommensgetränk, das von Nos couleurs angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Martedì 20 maggio alle 19.30, il festival FOCALES arriva a Mugron!

Il film « Young hearts » di Anthony Schatteman sarà proiettato durante una serata organizzata dall’associazione LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, in collaborazione con il Planning familial des Landes.

19.30: Aperitivo di benvenuto offerto da Nos couleurs.

Espanol : Festival FOCALES 2025 Young hearts

El martes 20 de mayo, a las 19.30 h, el festival FOCALES llega a Mugron

La película « Young hearts » de Anthony Schatteman se proyectará durante una velada organizada por la asociación LGBTQI+ Nos couleurs, en colaboración con el Planning familial des Landes.

19.30 h: Copa de bienvenida ofrecida por Nos couleurs.

