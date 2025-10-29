FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF Lignan-sur-Orb

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF Lignan-sur-Orb mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF

2 avenue Ingarrigues Lignan-sur-Orb Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-29

fin : 2025-10-29

Date(s) :

2025-10-29

Atelier créatif pour les 2-5 ans avec Sylvie rires, couleurs et imagination au rendez-vous ! Chaque enfant repartira avec sa jolie création.

Un atelier créatif et coloré pour les petits artistes de 2 à 5 ans ! Avec Sylvie, on s’amuse, on rit, on expérimente et chacun repart avec sa propre œuvre unique.

Sur inscription. .

2 avenue Ingarrigues Lignan-sur-Orb 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 86 38 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

English :

Creative workshop for 2-5 year-olds with Sylvie: laughter, color and imagination! Each child will leave with his or her own pretty creation.

German :

Kreativ-Workshop für 2-5-Jährige mit Sylvie: Lachen, Farben und Fantasie sind angesagt! Jedes Kind geht mit seiner hübschen Kreation nach Hause.

Italiano :

Laboratorio creativo per bambini dai 2 ai 5 anni con Sylvie: risate, colori e fantasia! Ogni bambino tornerà a casa con una bellissima creazione.

Espanol :

Taller creativo para niños de 2 a 5 años con Sylvie: ¡risas, color e imaginación! Cada niño se irá a casa con una bonita creación.

L’événement FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF Lignan-sur-Orb a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE