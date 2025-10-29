FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF Lignan-sur-Orb
2 avenue Ingarrigues Lignan-sur-Orb Hérault
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-10-29
2025-10-29
Atelier créatif pour les 2-5 ans avec Sylvie rires, couleurs et imagination au rendez-vous ! Chaque enfant repartira avec sa jolie création.
Un atelier créatif et coloré pour les petits artistes de 2 à 5 ans ! Avec Sylvie, on s’amuse, on rit, on expérimente et chacun repart avec sa propre œuvre unique.
Sur inscription. .
2 avenue Ingarrigues Lignan-sur-Orb 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 37 86 38 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr
English :
Creative workshop for 2-5 year-olds with Sylvie: laughter, color and imagination! Each child will leave with his or her own pretty creation.
German :
Kreativ-Workshop für 2-5-Jährige mit Sylvie: Lachen, Farben und Fantasie sind angesagt! Jedes Kind geht mit seiner hübschen Kreation nach Hause.
Italiano :
Laboratorio creativo per bambini dai 2 ai 5 anni con Sylvie: risate, colori e fantasia! Ogni bambino tornerà a casa con una bellissima creazione.
Espanol :
Taller creativo para niños de 2 a 5 años con Sylvie: ¡risas, color e imaginación! Cada niño se irá a casa con una bonita creación.
