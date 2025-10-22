FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF MON POISSON ARGENTÉ Coulobres

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF MON POISSON ARGENTÉ Coulobres mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF MON POISSON ARGENTÉ

32 grand rue Coulobres Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-22

fin : 2025-10-22

Date(s) :

2025-10-22

Notre poisson veut prendre des couleurs, viens laisser parler ton talent d’artiste !

Notre poisson veut prendre des couleurs, viens laisser parler ton talent d’artiste !

Pour les enfants de 3 à 6 ans sur inscription. .

32 grand rue Coulobres 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 81 72

English :

Our fish wants to be colorful, so let your artistic talent shine through!

German :

Unser Fisch will Farbe bekommen, also komm und lass dein künstlerisches Talent sprechen!

Italiano :

Il nostro pesce vuole colorarsi, quindi venite a far brillare il vostro talento artistico!

Espanol :

Nuestro pez quiere un poco de color, ¡así que ven y deja que brille tu talento artístico!

L’événement FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES ATELIER CRÉATIF MON POISSON ARGENTÉ Coulobres a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE