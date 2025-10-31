FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES JEU DE PISTE D’HALLOWEEN Servian

Servian Hérault

Halloween à Servian jeu de piste, ateliers, Dark Zone et soupe à la citrouille. Gratuit, sur inscription. Parcours enfants et adultes.

Halloween s’invite dans le cœur de Servian ! Participez à un jeu de piste pour enfants et adultes, explorez la Dark Zone, créez lors des ateliers et dégustez la soupe à la citrouille maison. Organisé en partenariat avec le Comité des fêtes de Servian, Servian nos commerces, l’EHPAD, L’Ensolelhada et les services de la ville. Gratuit, sur inscription. .

Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 19 07 bibliotheque@ville-servian.fr

English :

Halloween in Servian: treasure hunt, workshops, Dark Zone and pumpkin soup. Free, registration required. Routes for children and adults.

German :

Halloween in Servian: Schnitzeljagd, Workshops, Dark Zone und Kürbissuppe. Kostenlos, nur mit Anmeldung. Parcours für Kinder und Erwachsene.

Italiano :

Halloween in Servian: caccia al tesoro, laboratori, Dark Zone e zuppa di zucca. Gratuito, è richiesta l’iscrizione. Percorsi per bambini e adulti.

Espanol :

Halloween en Servián: búsqueda del tesoro, talleres, Zona Oscura y sopa de calabaza. Gratuito, previa inscripción. Rutas para niños y adultos.

