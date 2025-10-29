FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES LIROBOUTCHOU Béziers

1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault

Une lecture animée, pensée et contée par les bibliothécaires, spécialement conçue pour éveiller l’imaginaire et la curiosité des tout-petits spectateurs.

Pour les enfants de 1 à 3 ans sur inscription. .

1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

English :

An animated reading, thought up and told by librarians, specially designed to awaken the imagination and curiosity of young spectators.

German :

Eine animierte Lesung, die von Bibliothekaren erdacht und erzählt wird und speziell darauf ausgerichtet ist, die Vorstellungskraft und Neugierde der kleinsten Zuschauer zu wecken.

Italiano :

Una lettura animata, pensata e raccontata dai bibliotecari, appositamente studiata per risvegliare la fantasia e la curiosità dei giovani spettatori.

Espanol :

Una lectura animada, pensada y contada por bibliotecarios, especialmente diseñada para despertar la imaginación y la curiosidad de los jóvenes espectadores.

