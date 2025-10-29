FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES LIROBOUTCHOU Béziers
FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES LIROBOUTCHOU Béziers mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES LIROBOUTCHOU
1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-10-29
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
Une lecture animée, pensée et contée par les bibliothécaires, spécialement conçue pour éveiller l’imaginaire et la curiosité des tout-petits spectateurs.
Une lecture animée, pensée et contée par les bibliothécaires, spécialement conçue pour éveiller l’imaginaire et la curiosité des tout-petits spectateurs.
Pour les enfants de 1 à 3 ans sur inscription. .
1 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr
English :
An animated reading, thought up and told by librarians, specially designed to awaken the imagination and curiosity of young spectators.
German :
Eine animierte Lesung, die von Bibliothekaren erdacht und erzählt wird und speziell darauf ausgerichtet ist, die Vorstellungskraft und Neugierde der kleinsten Zuschauer zu wecken.
Italiano :
Una lettura animata, pensata e raccontata dai bibliotecari, appositamente studiata per risvegliare la fantasia e la curiosità dei giovani spettatori.
Espanol :
Una lectura animada, pensada y contada por bibliotecarios, especialmente diseñada para despertar la imaginación y la curiosidad de los jóvenes espectadores.
L’événement FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES LIROBOUTCHOU Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE