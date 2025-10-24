FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES SPECTACLE ANOKI Servian

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES SPECTACLE ANOKI

13 Place du Marché Servian Hérault

Conte musical d’hiver pour enfants de 3 à 5 ans. Par la Cie Alfred de la Neuche, un voyage poétique et sonore.

Le spectacle Anoki , conte musical d’hiver, invite les enfants de 3 à 5 ans à un voyage poétique et sonore. Par la Cie Alfred de la Neuche, petits spectateurs découvrent musique, histoires et émotions dans un univers hivernal enchanteur.

Gratuit et sur inscription, un moment magique à partager en famille. .

13 Place du Marché Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 39 19 07 bibliotheque@ville-servian.fr

English :

Musical winter tale for children aged 3 to 5. By Cie Alfred de la Neuche, a poetic and sonorous journey.

German :

Musikalisches Wintermärchen für Kinder von 3 bis 5 Jahren. Von der Cie Alfred de la Neuche, eine poetische und klangvolle Reise.

Italiano :

Un racconto musicale invernale per bambini dai 3 ai 5 anni. Dalla Cie Alfred de la Neuche, un viaggio poetico e sonoro.

Espanol :

Un cuento musical de invierno para niños de 3 a 5 años. De la Cie Alfred de la Neuche, un viaje poético y sonoro.

