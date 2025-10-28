FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES SPECTACLE COMME UNE GRANDE RONDE Lieuran-lès-Béziers

FESTIVAL GRANDS ZYEUX PTITES ZOREILLES SPECTACLE COMME UNE GRANDE RONDE Lieuran-lès-Béziers mardi 28 octobre 2025.

Rue du Champs Blanc Lieuran-lès-Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-10-28

fin : 2025-10-28

2025-10-28

Un fil rond se déroule Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou invite à voyager dans l’imaginaire des albums jeunesse avec un spectacle scénique, poétique, doux et malicieux.

Dans un univers visuel, un fil s’étire celui du cercle. Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou ouvre les portes de l’imaginaire inspiré par les albums jeunesse. Histoires mêlées composent un spectacle à la fois scénique et ludique, délicat et espiègle (théâtre de formes et de gestes). Laisse-toi guider et rejoins la ronde.

Dès 2 ans entrée libre. .

Rue du Champs Blanc Lieuran-lès-Béziers 34290 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 mediatheque@beziers-mediterranee.fr

English :

Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou takes us on a journey through the imaginary world of children?s books with a poetic, gentle and mischievous stage show.

German :

Ein runder Faden wird abgewickelt: Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou lädt mit einer szenischen, poetischen, sanften und schelmischen Aufführung zu einer Reise in die Fantasiewelt der Kinderalben ein.

Italiano :

Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou ci accompagna in un viaggio attraverso il mondo immaginario dei libri per bambini in uno spettacolo poetico, delicato e malizioso.

Espanol :

Johanna Dupuy-Hemimou nos lleva de viaje por el mundo imaginario de los libros infantiles en un espectáculo escénico poético, amable y travieso.

