Festival Halloween Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine
Festival Halloween Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Festival Halloween Chez Paulette
343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-01
2025-10-31
Tu fais quoi pour Halloween ?
Parce que nous, Chez Paulette, on s’est dit autant se faire un gros week-end tribute !
Vendredi, ça commence fort
Tribute Korn par Korn SK (ça va bouger sévère)
Tribute Gojira par Godzilla (préparoi-toi à la claque)
Samedi, on enchaîne
Tribute ShakaPonk par Fragdog (de l’énergie plein la salle)
Et un tribute Guest … on garde la surprise pour l’instant.
Et comme c’est Halloween, on se met dans l’ambiance
– un peu de peinture UV pour briller dans le noir
– des cocktails spéciaux préparés
– et si t’as un déguisement qui traîne, ramène-le, ça sera encore plus halloweenesque.
Bref, viens comme tu es, ramène tes potes … et prépare-toi à passer un week-end monstrueux avec nous.Tout public
343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com
English :
What are you doing for Halloween?
Chez Paulette thought we’d treat ourselves to a big tribute weekend!
Friday kicks off with a bang:
Tribute Korn by Korn SK (it’s going to be heavy)
Tribute Gojira by Godzilla (get ready to be smacked)
Saturday’s action continues:
Tribute ShakaPonk by Fragdog (energy all around)
And a tribute Guest … we’re keeping it a surprise for now.
And as it’s Halloween, we’re getting in the mood:
– a little UV paint to glow in the dark
– special cocktails prepared
– and if you’ve got a masquerade costume lying around, bring it along, it’ll be even more Halloween-esque.
In short, come as you are, bring your buddies … and get ready to spend a monstrous weekend with us.
German :
Was machst du an Halloween?
Denn wir von Chez Paulette haben uns gesagt: Da können wir auch gleich ein großes Tribute-Wochenende machen!
Am Freitag geht es gleich richtig los:
Tribute Korn von Korn SK (das wird ein hartes Stück Arbeit!)
Tribute Gojira von Godzilla (bereite dich auf einen Schlag vor)
Samstag geht es gleich weiter mit:
Tribute ShakaPonk von Fragdog (Energie im ganzen Saal)
Und ein Tribute Guest … die Überraschung heben wir uns noch auf.
Und da es Halloween ist, stimmen wir uns auf das Fest ein:
– ein bisschen UV-Farbe, um im Dunkeln zu leuchten
– spezielle Cocktails, die gemixt werden
– und wenn du noch ein Kostüm herumliegen hast, bring es mit, dann wird es noch halloweenesker.
Kurz gesagt, komm so, wie du bist, bring deine Freunde mit … und mach dich bereit, ein Monsterwochenende mit uns zu verbringen.
Italiano :
Cosa farete per Halloween?
Chez Paulette ha pensato di concedersi un grande weekend di tributo!
Il venerdì inizia con il botto:
Tributo Korn dei Korn SK (sarà pesante)
Tributo Gojira di Godzilla (preparatevi a essere presi a schiaffi)
L’azione del sabato continua:
Tributo ShakaPonk di Fragdog (energia a volontà)
E un tributo Guest… per ora lo teniamo nascosto.
E visto che è Halloween, ci mettiamo in vena:
– vernice UV per illuminare il buio
– preparazione di cocktail speciali
– e se avete un vestito in maschera in giro, portatelo, sarà ancora più Halloween.
Insomma, venite come siete, portate i vostri amici… e preparatevi a trascorrere un weekend mostruoso con noi.
Espanol :
¿Qué vas a hacer en Halloween?
En Chez Paulette hemos pensado en darnos un gran homenaje este fin de semana
El viernes empieza con fuerza:
Tributo a Korn de Korn SK (va a ser heavy)
Tributo a Gojira de Godzilla (prepárate para recibir una bofetada)
El sábado continúa la acción:
Tributo ShakaPonk de Fragdog (energía a raudales)
Y un tributo Invitado… por ahora lo mantenemos como sorpresa.
Y como es Halloween, nos ponemos de humor:
– algo de pintura UV para brillar en la oscuridad
– cócteles especiales preparados
– y si tienes un disfraz por ahí, tráelo, será aún más Halloween.
En resumen, ven como eres, trae a tus amigos… y prepárate para pasar un fin de semana monstruoso con nosotros.
