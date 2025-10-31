Festival Halloween Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine

Festival Halloween Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Festival Halloween Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-01

2025-10-31

Tu fais quoi pour Halloween ?

Parce que nous, Chez Paulette, on s’est dit autant se faire un gros week-end tribute !

Vendredi, ça commence fort

Tribute Korn par Korn SK (ça va bouger sévère)

Tribute Gojira par Godzilla (préparoi-toi à la claque)

Samedi, on enchaîne

Tribute ShakaPonk par Fragdog (de l’énergie plein la salle)

Et un tribute Guest … on garde la surprise pour l’instant.

Et comme c’est Halloween, on se met dans l’ambiance

– un peu de peinture UV pour briller dans le noir

– des cocktails spéciaux préparés

– et si t’as un déguisement qui traîne, ramène-le, ça sera encore plus halloweenesque.

Bref, viens comme tu es, ramène tes potes … et prépare-toi à passer un week-end monstrueux avec nous.Tout public

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

What are you doing for Halloween?

Chez Paulette thought we’d treat ourselves to a big tribute weekend!

Friday kicks off with a bang:

Tribute Korn by Korn SK (it’s going to be heavy)

Tribute Gojira by Godzilla (get ready to be smacked)

Saturday’s action continues:

Tribute ShakaPonk by Fragdog (energy all around)

And a tribute Guest … we’re keeping it a surprise for now.

And as it’s Halloween, we’re getting in the mood:

– a little UV paint to glow in the dark

– special cocktails prepared

– and if you’ve got a masquerade costume lying around, bring it along, it’ll be even more Halloween-esque.

In short, come as you are, bring your buddies … and get ready to spend a monstrous weekend with us.

German :

Was machst du an Halloween?

Denn wir von Chez Paulette haben uns gesagt: Da können wir auch gleich ein großes Tribute-Wochenende machen!

Am Freitag geht es gleich richtig los:

Tribute Korn von Korn SK (das wird ein hartes Stück Arbeit!)

Tribute Gojira von Godzilla (bereite dich auf einen Schlag vor)

Samstag geht es gleich weiter mit:

Tribute ShakaPonk von Fragdog (Energie im ganzen Saal)

Und ein Tribute Guest … die Überraschung heben wir uns noch auf.

Und da es Halloween ist, stimmen wir uns auf das Fest ein:

– ein bisschen UV-Farbe, um im Dunkeln zu leuchten

– spezielle Cocktails, die gemixt werden

– und wenn du noch ein Kostüm herumliegen hast, bring es mit, dann wird es noch halloweenesker.

Kurz gesagt, komm so, wie du bist, bring deine Freunde mit … und mach dich bereit, ein Monsterwochenende mit uns zu verbringen.

Italiano :

Cosa farete per Halloween?

Chez Paulette ha pensato di concedersi un grande weekend di tributo!

Il venerdì inizia con il botto:

Tributo Korn dei Korn SK (sarà pesante)

Tributo Gojira di Godzilla (preparatevi a essere presi a schiaffi)

L’azione del sabato continua:

Tributo ShakaPonk di Fragdog (energia a volontà)

E un tributo Guest… per ora lo teniamo nascosto.

E visto che è Halloween, ci mettiamo in vena:

– vernice UV per illuminare il buio

– preparazione di cocktail speciali

– e se avete un vestito in maschera in giro, portatelo, sarà ancora più Halloween.

Insomma, venite come siete, portate i vostri amici… e preparatevi a trascorrere un weekend mostruoso con noi.

Espanol :

¿Qué vas a hacer en Halloween?

En Chez Paulette hemos pensado en darnos un gran homenaje este fin de semana

El viernes empieza con fuerza:

Tributo a Korn de Korn SK (va a ser heavy)

Tributo a Gojira de Godzilla (prepárate para recibir una bofetada)

El sábado continúa la acción:

Tributo ShakaPonk de Fragdog (energía a raudales)

Y un tributo Invitado… por ahora lo mantenemos como sorpresa.

Y como es Halloween, nos ponemos de humor:

– algo de pintura UV para brillar en la oscuridad

– cócteles especiales preparados

– y si tienes un disfraz por ahí, tráelo, será aún más Halloween.

En resumen, ven como eres, trae a tus amigos… y prepárate para pasar un fin de semana monstruoso con nosotros.

L’événement Festival Halloween Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par MT TERRES TOULOISES