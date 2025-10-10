Festival Herri Uzta Ustaritz
Festival Herri Uzta Ustaritz vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Festival Herri Uzta
Kiroleta Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
13eme édition
Kiroleta, 19h Restauration assurée par Integrazio Batzordea et Herri Soinu.
20h Création du groupe entre Korrontzi et le groupe de danse Izartxo (durée 1h30) .
Kiroleta Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 82 11 37 04 herri.soinu@gmail.com
