Festival Herri Uzta Ustaritz

Festival Herri Uzta Ustaritz vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Kiroleta Ustaritz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-10-10

2025-10-10

13eme édition
Kiroleta, 19h Restauration assurée par Integrazio Batzordea et Herri Soinu.
20h Création du groupe entre Korrontzi et le groupe de danse Izartxo (durée 1h30)   .

Kiroleta Ustaritz 64480 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 82 11 37 04  herri.soinu@gmail.com

