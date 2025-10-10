FESTIVAL HORS CADRE LIEU D’ART LA MOUCHE Béziers

FESTIVAL HORS CADRE LIEU D’ART LA MOUCHE Béziers vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

FESTIVAL HORS CADRE LIEU D’ART LA MOUCHE

Route de Corneilhan Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10

fin : 2025-11-02

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

La Mouche accueille Catherine Balet (Looking for the Masters), hommage aux maîtres de la photo et 185 ans d’histoire revisitée avec un interprète charismatique.

En octobre, la photographie investit la ville pour la 2ᵉ édition du festival « Hors Cadre ». Vingt lieux urbains et périurbains accueillent une trentaine de photographes professionnels, une exposition d’amateurs et la sélection Focus, qui met en lumière trois talents d’Occitanie.

La Mouche présente « Looking for the Masters » de Catherine Balet l’artiste rend hommage aux maîtres de la photographie en revisitant 185 ans d’histoire avec un interprète charismatique.

Entrée libre. .

Route de Corneilhan Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie bonjour@horscadrebeziers.fr

English :

La Mouche welcomes Catherine Balet (Looking for the Masters), a tribute to the masters of photography and 185 years of history revisited with a charismatic performer.

German :

La Mouche empfängt Catherine Balet (Looking for the Masters), eine Hommage an die Meister der Fotografie und 185 Jahre Geschichte, die mit einer charismatischen Interpretin neu beleuchtet wird.

Italiano :

La Mouche accoglie Catherine Balet (Looking for the Masters), un omaggio ai maestri della fotografia e 185 anni di storia rivisitati con un’interprete carismatica.

Espanol :

La Mouche recibe a Catherine Balet (En busca de los maestros), un homenaje a los maestros de la fotografía y 185 años de historia revisitados con una carismática intérprete.

L’événement FESTIVAL HORS CADRE LIEU D’ART LA MOUCHE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE