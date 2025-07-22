Festival Interfolk avec la Malaisie Centre culturel amphithéâtre extérieur Saint-Germain-Laprade

Festival Interfolk avec la Malaisie Centre culturel amphithéâtre extérieur Saint-Germain-Laprade mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Festival Interfolk avec la Malaisie

Centre culturel amphithéâtre extérieur 2 rue du Soleil Levant Saint-Germain-Laprade Haute-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-07-22 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-22

Date(s) :

2025-07-22

Dans le cadre du festival Interfolk, l’ensemble percussions Hands Percussion SDN BHD Kuala Lumpur, sera en représentation à Saint Germain Laprade.

.

Centre culturel amphithéâtre extérieur 2 rue du Soleil Levant Saint-Germain-Laprade 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes interfolk@gmail.com

English :

As part of the Interfolk festival, the Hands Percussion SDN BHD Kuala Lumpur percussion ensemble will be performing at Saint Germain Laprade.

German :

Im Rahmen des Interfolk-Festivals wird das Perkussionsensemble Hands Percussion SDN BHD Kuala Lumpur, in Saint Germain Laprade auftreten.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival Interfolk, l’ensemble di percussioni Hands Percussion SDN BHD Kuala Lumpur, si esibirà a Saint Germain Laprade.

Espanol :

En el marco del festival Interfolk, el conjunto de percusión Hands Percussion SDN BHD Kuala Lumpur, actuará en Saint Germain Laprade.

L’événement Festival Interfolk avec la Malaisie Saint-Germain-Laprade a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par Office de Tourisme de l’agglomération du Puy-en-Velay