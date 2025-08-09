Festival International de Guitare 3ème jour Gratuit Place du clos Montauroux

Festival International de Guitare 3ème jour Gratuit Place du clos Montauroux samedi 9 août 2025.

Festival International de Guitare 3ème jour Gratuit

Place du clos Coeur du village de Montauroux Montauroux Var

Début : Samedi 2025-08-09
2025-08-09

26 ème Festival International de Guitare trois concerts gratuits,
GIACOMO ACOUSTICSONGS
PASCAL MONO
LAURA COX
Place du clos Coeur du village de Montauroux Montauroux 83440 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 76 01 02  contact@paysdefayence.com

English :

26th International Guitar Festival: three free concerts,
GIACOMO ACOUSTICSONGS
PASCAL MONO
LAURA COX

German :

26 ème Festival International de Guitare: drei kostenlose Konzerte,
GIACOMO ACOUSTICSONGS
PASCAL MONO
LAURA COX

Italiano :

26° Festival Internazionale della Chitarra: tre concerti gratuiti,
CANTI ACUSTICI DI GIACOMO
PASCAL MONO
LAURA COX

Espanol :

26º Festival Internacional de Guitarra: tres conciertos gratuitos,
GIACOMO ACOUSTICSONGS
MONO PASCAL
LAURA COX

