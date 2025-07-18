Festival international déod’art Rue du 11 Novembre 1918 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Festival international déod'art Rue du 11 Novembre 1918 Saint-Dié-des-Vosges vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Festival international déod’art

Rue du 11 Novembre 1918 Espace François Mitterrand Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-18

fin : 2025-07-20

2025-07-18

Photographie, peinture, sculpture, dessin, graffiti, métiers d’art… avec la présence d’artistes originaires de France, Belgique, Allemagne et Italie, qui exposeront et proposeront à la vente leurs œuvres, cette édition 2025 du festival artistique déodatien s’articule autour du thème Amour .

Ouvert à tous de 14h à 19h le vendredi, de 10h à 19h le samedi et de 10h à 18h le dimanche.Tout public

Rue du 11 Novembre 1918 Espace François Mitterrand Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 08 54 37 99 asso.lesartsendeodatie@gmail.com

English :

Photography, painting, sculpture, drawing, graffiti, arts and crafts? with artists from France, Belgium, Germany and Italy exhibiting and selling their work, this 2025 edition of the Deodas art festival focuses on the theme of « Love ».

Open to all from 2pm to 7pm on Friday, 10am to 7pm on Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

German :

Fotografie, Malerei, Skulpturen, Zeichnungen, Graffiti, Kunsthandwerk… Künstler aus Frankreich, Belgien, Deutschland und Italien stellen ihre Werke aus und bieten sie zum Verkauf an. Die 2025er Ausgabe des Kunstfestivals in Déodatien dreht sich um das Thema « Liebe ».

Das Festival ist am Freitag von 14 bis 19 Uhr, am Samstag von 10 bis 19 Uhr und am Sonntag von 10 bis 18 Uhr für alle geöffnet.

Italiano :

Fotografia, pittura, scultura, disegno, graffiti, artigianato artistico? Con artisti provenienti da Francia, Belgio, Germania e Italia che espongono e vendono le loro opere, questa 2025 edizione del festival d’arte di Deodas è incentrata sul tema « Amore ».

Aperto a tutti dalle 14.00 alle 19.00 il venerdì, dalle 10.00 alle 19.00 il sabato e dalle 10.00 alle 18.00 la domenica.

Espanol :

Fotografía, pintura, escultura, dibujo, graffiti, artesanía… artistas de Francia, Bélgica, Alemania e Italia exponen y venden sus obras. Esta 2025 edición del festival de arte de Deodas gira en torno al tema del « Amor ».

Abierto a todos de 14:00 a 19:00 el viernes, de 10:00 a 19:00 el sábado y de 10:00 a 18:00 el domingo.

L’événement Festival international déod’art Saint-Dié-des-Vosges a été mis à jour le 2025-07-12 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES