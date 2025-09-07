FESTIVAL INVITATIONS: RHODA SCOTT MOVIN’ BLUES Montady

FESTIVAL INVITATIONS: RHODA SCOTT MOVIN’ BLUES Montady dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

FESTIVAL INVITATIONS: RHODA SCOTT MOVIN’ BLUES

Domaine du Bosc Montady Hérault

Début : 2025-09-07

fin : 2025-09-07

2025-09-07

Rhoda Scott Movin’ Blues DUO ORGUE / BATTERIE JAZZ BLUES

Née aux États-Unis, Rhoda Scott, fille d’un pasteur itinérant, a grandi dans les petites églises afro-américaines , bercée par les gospels et spirituals. Après la musique religieuse, elle découvre le jazz et devient l’ambassadrice de l’orgue Hammond, popularisé par Jimmy Smith.

Passionnée par Bach, elle allie maîtrise, énergie et timbres puissants. Entourée de ses cabines Leslie et de son B3, elle fait groover ses claviers avec un swing bluesy percutant. Avec une cinquantaine de disques et des scènes prestigieuses à son actif, Rhoda Scott revient avec Movin’ Blues, en duo orgue-batterie, sa formation emblématique. The Barefoot Lady is back! .

Domaine du Bosc Montady 34310 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Rhoda Scott » Movin? Blues » ORGAN / DRUM DUO JAZZ BLUES

Born in the USA, Rhoda Scott, the daughter of an itinerant pastor, grew up in small African-American churches, listening to gospel and spiritual music. After religious music, she discovered jazz and became an ambassador for the Hammond organ, popularized by Jimmy Smith.

German :

Rhoda Scott » Movin? Blues » DUO ORGAN / SCHLAGZEUG JAZZ BLUES

Rhoda Scott wurde in den USA als Tochter eines Wanderpredigers geboren und wuchs in den kleinen afroamerikanischen Kirchen auf, wo sie mit Gospels und Spirituals vertraut gemacht wurde. Nach der religiösen Musik entdeckte sie den Jazz und wurde zur Botschafterin der Hammond-Orgel, die von Jimmy Smith populär gemacht wurde.

Italiano :

Rhoda Scott » Movin? Blues » DUO ORGANO / TAMBURO JAZZ BLUES

Nata negli Stati Uniti, Rhoda Scott, figlia di un pastore itinerante, è cresciuta in piccole chiese afroamericane, ascoltando musica gospel e spirituale. Dopo la musica religiosa, scopre il jazz e diventa ambasciatrice dell’organo Hammond, reso popolare da Jimmy Smith.

Espanol :

Rhoda Scott » Movin? Blues » ORGAN / DRUM DUO JAZZ BLUES

Nacida en Estados Unidos, Rhoda Scott, hija de un pastor itinerante, creció en pequeñas iglesias afroamericanas, escuchando gospel y música espiritual. Tras la música religiosa, descubrió el jazz y se convirtió en embajadora del órgano Hammond, popularizado por Jimmy Smith.

