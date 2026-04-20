Festival Jazz Manouche Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof Forbach

Forbach

Festival Jazz Manouche

Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

35

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 19:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Trois jours pour swinguer au rythme du jazz manouche, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse !

Programme

Vendredi 8 mai à 19h00

Hot Sugar Band Swing Project et Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux et Guismo Graf, hommage à Django

Samedi 9 mai à 19h00

Dario Napoli Trio invite Baiju Bhatt

San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein et Hervé Poulikin

Dimanche 10 mai à 19h00

Pansch Weiss et Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET

Luis Salinas

Des concerts gratuits de Mario Hoffman et David Girardi Project seront proposés à partir de 15h00, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, dans la cour du Centre de Congrès du Burghof.

Venez nombreux profiter du talent d’artistes à la renommée internationale Tout public

35 .

Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 30 00

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English :

Three days of gypsy jazz in a warm, festive atmosphere!

Program

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 pm

Hot Sugar Band Swing Project and Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux and Guismo Graf, tribute to Django

Saturday May 9 at 7:00 pm

Dario Napoli Trio invites Baiju Bhatt

San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein and Hervé Poulikin

Sunday, May 10 at 7pm

Pansch Weiss and Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET

Luis Salinas

Free concerts by Mario Hoffman and David Girardi Project start at 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the courtyard of the Burghof Congress Center.

Come and enjoy the talents of internationally renowned artists

L’événement Festival Jazz Manouche Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par FORBACH TOURISME