Festival Jazz Manouche Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof Forbach
Festival Jazz Manouche Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof Forbach vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Forbach
Festival Jazz Manouche
Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
35
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Trois jours pour swinguer au rythme du jazz manouche, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse !
Programme
Vendredi 8 mai à 19h00
Hot Sugar Band Swing Project et Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux et Guismo Graf, hommage à Django
Samedi 9 mai à 19h00
Dario Napoli Trio invite Baiju Bhatt
San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein et Hervé Poulikin
Dimanche 10 mai à 19h00
Pansch Weiss et Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET
Luis Salinas
Des concerts gratuits de Mario Hoffman et David Girardi Project seront proposés à partir de 15h00, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, dans la cour du Centre de Congrès du Burghof.
Venez nombreux profiter du talent d’artistes à la renommée internationale Tout public
35 .
Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 30 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Three days of gypsy jazz in a warm, festive atmosphere!
Program
Friday, May 8 at 7:00 pm
Hot Sugar Band Swing Project and Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux and Guismo Graf, tribute to Django
Saturday May 9 at 7:00 pm
Dario Napoli Trio invites Baiju Bhatt
San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein and Hervé Poulikin
Sunday, May 10 at 7pm
Pansch Weiss and Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET
Luis Salinas
Free concerts by Mario Hoffman and David Girardi Project start at 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the courtyard of the Burghof Congress Center.
Come and enjoy the talents of internationally renowned artists
L’événement Festival Jazz Manouche Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par FORBACH TOURISME
À voir aussi à Forbach (Moselle)
- Visite guidée de la Chapelle Sainte-Croix Forbach 25 avril 2026
- Les douze travelos d’Hercule C’est party ! Forbach 30 avril 2026
- Mai à Vélo 2026, Collectif Vélo Forbach Porte de France, Forbach 1 mai 2026
- Balade ludique Randoland à la Chapelle Saint-Croix Forbach Moselle 1 mai 2026
- Balade ludique Randoland au Parc du Schlossberg Forbach Moselle 1 mai 2026