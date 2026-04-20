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Festival Jazz Manouche Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof Forbach

Festival Jazz Manouche Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof Forbach vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Lieu : Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof

Adresse : 15 rue du parc

Ville : 57600 Forbach

Département : Moselle

Début : vendredi 8 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 10 mai 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif : 35 Tarif de base plein tarif

Forbach

Festival Jazz Manouche

Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
35
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 19:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

Trois jours pour swinguer au rythme du jazz manouche, dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse !

Programme

Vendredi 8 mai à 19h00
Hot Sugar Band Swing Project et Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux et Guismo Graf, hommage à Django

Samedi 9 mai à 19h00
Dario Napoli Trio invite Baiju Bhatt
San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein et Hervé Poulikin

Dimanche 10 mai à 19h00
Pansch Weiss et Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET
Luis Salinas

Des concerts gratuits de Mario Hoffman et David Girardi Project seront proposés à partir de 15h00, vendredi, samedi et dimanche, dans la cour du Centre de Congrès du Burghof.

Venez nombreux profiter du talent d’artistes à la renommée internationale Tout public
35  .

Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof 15 rue du parc Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 30 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Three days of gypsy jazz in a warm, festive atmosphere!

Program

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 pm
Hot Sugar Band Swing Project and Hot Sugar invite Amati Schmitt, Sébastien Giniaux and Guismo Graf, tribute to Django

Saturday May 9 at 7:00 pm
Dario Napoli Trio invites Baiju Bhatt
San Sévérino, Brady Winterstein and Hervé Poulikin

Sunday, May 10 at 7pm
Pansch Weiss and Jimmy Hoffmann 4TET
Luis Salinas

Free concerts by Mario Hoffman and David Girardi Project start at 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the courtyard of the Burghof Congress Center.

Come and enjoy the talents of internationally renowned artists

L’événement Festival Jazz Manouche Forbach a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par FORBACH TOURISME

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