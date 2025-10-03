FESTIVAL JAZZEBRE- CONCERT Elne

boulevard Voltaire Elne Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-03 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03

2025-10-03

Eve Risser et Naïny Diabaté interprèteront un répertoire inédit pour piano et voix, autour de thèmes qui leur sont chers comme la dignité et le féminisme.

Gratuit de 12ans

Infos https://www.jazzebre.com/evenement/anw-be-yonbolo-elne/ et par téléphone 04 68 51 13 14/

Réservations https://billetterie.jazzebre.com/agenda/89-anw-be-yonbolo-espace-gavroche-elne

boulevard Voltaire Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14

English :

Eve Risser and Naïny Diabaté perform an original repertoire for piano and voice, based on themes close to their hearts such as dignity and feminism.

Free for children under 12

Information https://www.jazzebre.com/evenement/anw-be-yonbolo-elne/ and by phone 04 68 51 13 14/

Reservations https://billetterie.jazzebre.com/agenda/89-anw-be-yonbolo-espace-gavroche-elne

German :

Eve Risser und Naïny Diabaté werden ein neues Repertoire für Klavier und Stimme vortragen, das sich um Themen dreht, die ihnen am Herzen liegen, wie Würde und Feminismus.

Kostenlos unter 12 Jahren

Infos https://www.jazzebre.com/evenement/anw-be-yonbolo-elne/ und per Telefon 04 68 51 13 14/

Reservierungen https://billetterie.jazzebre.com/agenda/89-anw-be-yonbolo-espace-gavroche-elne

Italiano :

Eve Risser e Naïny Diabaté eseguiranno un repertorio originale per pianoforte e voce, basato su temi a loro cari come la dignità e il femminismo.

Gratuito per i minori di 12 anni

Informazioni https://www.jazzebre.com/evenement/anw-be-yonbolo-elne/ e telefono 04 68 51 13 14/

Prenotazioni https://billetterie.jazzebre.com/agenda/89-anw-be-yonbolo-espace-gavroche-elne

Espanol :

Eve Risser y Naïny Diabaté interpretarán un repertorio original para piano y voz, basado en temas cercanos a sus corazones como la dignidad y el feminismo.

Gratis para menores de 12 años

Información https://www.jazzebre.com/evenement/anw-be-yonbolo-elne/ y por teléfono 04 68 51 13 14/

Reservas https://billetterie.jazzebre.com/agenda/89-anw-be-yonbolo-espace-gavroche-elne

