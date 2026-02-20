FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE

Médiathèque JS Pons Ille-sur-Têt Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-11 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-11

Date(s) :

2026-03-11

Le festival Jazzèbre s’exporte dans la médiathèque d’Ille sur Têt !

Sylvaine Hélary flûte • Robin Fincker saxophone

Le duo se rencontre quand Robin Fincker rentre de ses dix ans en Angleterre et rejoint en 2009 le Surnatural Orchestra, un gran…

.

Médiathèque JS Pons Ille-sur-Têt 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 17 50

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Jazzèbre festival moves to the Ille sur Têt media library!

Sylvaine Hélary: flute ? Robin Fincker: saxophone

The duo met when Robin Fincker returned from his ten years in England and in 2009 joined the Surnatural Orchestra, a large…

L’événement FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE Ille-sur-Têt a été mis à jour le 2026-02-20 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT