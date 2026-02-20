FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE Ille-sur-Têt
FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE Ille-sur-Têt mercredi 11 mars 2026.
FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE
Médiathèque JS Pons Ille-sur-Têt Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-11 18:30:00
fin : 2026-03-11
Date(s) :
2026-03-11
Le festival Jazzèbre s’exporte dans la médiathèque d’Ille sur Têt !
Sylvaine Hélary flûte • Robin Fincker saxophone
Le duo se rencontre quand Robin Fincker rentre de ses dix ans en Angleterre et rejoint en 2009 le Surnatural Orchestra
Médiathèque JS Pons Ille-sur-Têt 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 80 17 50
English :
The Jazzèbre festival moves to the Ille sur Têt media library!
Sylvaine Hélary: flute ? Robin Fincker: saxophone
The duo met when Robin Fincker returned from his ten years in England and in 2009 joined the Surnatural Orchestra
L’événement FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE Ille-sur-Têt a été mis à jour le 2026-02-20 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT