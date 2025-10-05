FESTIVAL JAZZÈBRE PIQUE-NIQUE 2 UKANDANZ + LA GRANDE FANFARE Prades

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Début : 2025-10-05 08:30:00

fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-05

Le festival Jazzèbre vous propose un pique-nique musical!! 8h30 départ du parking du château Pams et balade jusqu’à l’abbaye de Saint Michel de Cuxa, pour découvrir avec une médiatrice les trésors de l’abbaye. 12h30 ouverture du site par la Grande Fanfare. 14h30 concert Ukandanz

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14 billetterie@jazzebre.com

English :

The Jazzèbre festival invites you to a musical picnic! 8:30 am: Depart from the Château Pams parking lot and stroll to the Abbey of Saint Michel de Cuxa, to discover the abbey?s treasures with a mediator. 12:30 pm: opening of the site by the Grande Fanfare. 2:30 pm: Ukandanz concert

German :

Das Festival Jazzèbre bietet Ihnen ein musikalisches Picknick!!! 8:30 Uhr: Abfahrt vom Parkplatz des Château Pams und Spaziergang bis zur Abtei Saint Michel de Cuxa, um mit einer Mediatorin die Schätze der Abtei zu entdecken. 12.30 Uhr: Eröffnung der Stätte durch die Grande Fanfare. 14.30 Uhr: Konzert Ukandanz

Italiano :

Il festival Jazzèbre vi invita a un picnic musicale! ore 8.30: partenza dal parcheggio dello Château Pams e passeggiata fino all’abbazia di Saint Michel de Cuxa, per scoprire i tesori dell’abbazia con un interprete. 12.30: apertura del sito da parte della Grande Fanfara. 14.30: concerto degli Ukandanz

Espanol :

¡El festival Jazzèbre le invita a un picnic musical! 8.30 h: salida del aparcamiento del Château Pams y paseo hasta la abadía de Saint Michel de Cuxa, para descubrir los tesoros de la abadía con un intérprete. 12.30 h: apertura del recinto por la Grande Fanfare. 14.30 h: concierto de Ukandanz

