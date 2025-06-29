Festival La Colline en Chanter – Mousson 29 juin 2025 13:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Festival La Colline en Chanter Butte de Mousson- Ruines du Château Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-29 13:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-29
Le festival de musique acoustique sans électricité La Colline en Chanter fête sa dixième édition, au cœur des ruines du château de la colline de Mousson !
Une trentaine de groupes se succéderont sur 3 scènes en solo, en duo, des grosses formations, des chorales…
TOUT ACOUSTIQUE sans la fée électricité
Des artistes exposants, des stands associatifs
À manger, à boire avec seulement du local et du circuit court !
Programmation https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex
PAF contribution libre et utileTout public
.
Butte de Mousson- Ruines du Château
Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
English :
La Colline en Chanter, a festival of acoustic music without electricity, celebrates its tenth edition in the heart of the castle ruins on the hill of Mousson!
Some thirty groups will perform on 3 stages: soloists, duos, large groups, choirs…
ALL ACOUSTIC without the electricity fairy
Exhibiting artists, association stands
Eat and drink with only the local and the short circuit!
Programming: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex
PAF free and useful contribution
German :
Das Festival für stromlose akustische Musik « La Colline en Chanter » feiert seine zehnte Ausgabe inmitten der Burgruinen auf dem Hügel von Mousson!
Etwa dreißig Gruppen werden auf drei Bühnen auftreten: Solisten, Duos, große Formationen, Chöre…
ALLES ACOUSTIK ohne die Stromfee!
Ausstellende Künstler, Stände von Vereinen
Zu essen, zu trinken mit nur lokalen Produkten und kurzen Wegen!
Programmierung: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex
PAF: Freier und nützlicher Beitrag
Italiano :
Il festival di musica acustica senza elettricità « La Colline en Chanter » festeggia la sua decima edizione, nel cuore delle rovine del castello sulla collina di Mousson!
Una trentina di gruppi si esibiranno su 3 palchi: solisti, duo, grandi gruppi, cori…
TUTTO ACUSTICO senza la fata dell’elettricità
Artisti espositori, stand di associazioni
Cibo e bevande solo con i locali e il cortocircuito!
Programmazione: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex
PAF: contributo gratuito e utile
Espanol :
El festival de música acústica sin electricidad « La Colline en Chanter » celebra su décima edición, ¡en el corazón de las ruinas del castillo de la colina de Mousson!
Una treintena de grupos actuarán en 3 escenarios: solistas, dúos, grandes grupos, coros…
TODO ACÚSTICO sin el hada de la electricidad
Exposición de artistas, stands de asociaciones
Comida y bebida ¡sólo con el local y el cortocircuito!
Programación: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex
PAF: contribución gratuita y útil
L’événement Festival La Colline en Chanter Mousson a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par OT PONT A MOUSSON