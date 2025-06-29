Festival La Colline en Chanter – Mousson 29 juin 2025 13:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Festival La Colline en Chanter Butte de Mousson- Ruines du Château Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-29 13:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 21:00:00

2025-06-29

Le festival de musique acoustique sans électricité La Colline en Chanter fête sa dixième édition, au cœur des ruines du château de la colline de Mousson !

Une trentaine de groupes se succéderont sur 3 scènes en solo, en duo, des grosses formations, des chorales…

TOUT ACOUSTIQUE sans la fée électricité

Des artistes exposants, des stands associatifs

À manger, à boire avec seulement du local et du circuit court !

Programmation https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex

PAF contribution libre et utileTout public

Butte de Mousson- Ruines du Château

Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

La Colline en Chanter, a festival of acoustic music without electricity, celebrates its tenth edition in the heart of the castle ruins on the hill of Mousson!

Some thirty groups will perform on 3 stages: soloists, duos, large groups, choirs…

ALL ACOUSTIC without the electricity fairy

Exhibiting artists, association stands

Eat and drink with only the local and the short circuit!

Programming: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex

PAF free and useful contribution

German :

Das Festival für stromlose akustische Musik « La Colline en Chanter » feiert seine zehnte Ausgabe inmitten der Burgruinen auf dem Hügel von Mousson!

Etwa dreißig Gruppen werden auf drei Bühnen auftreten: Solisten, Duos, große Formationen, Chöre…

ALLES ACOUSTIK ohne die Stromfee!

Ausstellende Künstler, Stände von Vereinen

Zu essen, zu trinken mit nur lokalen Produkten und kurzen Wegen!

Programmierung: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex

PAF: Freier und nützlicher Beitrag

Italiano :

Il festival di musica acustica senza elettricità « La Colline en Chanter » festeggia la sua decima edizione, nel cuore delle rovine del castello sulla collina di Mousson!

Una trentina di gruppi si esibiranno su 3 palchi: solisti, duo, grandi gruppi, cori…

TUTTO ACUSTICO senza la fata dell’elettricità

Artisti espositori, stand di associazioni

Cibo e bevande solo con i locali e il cortocircuito!

Programmazione: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex

PAF: contributo gratuito e utile

Espanol :

El festival de música acústica sin electricidad « La Colline en Chanter » celebra su décima edición, ¡en el corazón de las ruinas del castillo de la colina de Mousson!

Una treintena de grupos actuarán en 3 escenarios: solistas, dúos, grandes grupos, coros…

TODO ACÚSTICO sin el hada de la electricidad

Exposición de artistas, stands de asociaciones

Comida y bebida ¡sólo con el local y el cortocircuito!

Programación: https://lacollineenchanter.fr/index.php?r=site%2Findex

PAF: contribución gratuita y útil

